Lack of level-playing for Congress in 2024 polls - Why This Kolaveri Di

New Delhi: The issue of lack of level-playing field has been raised in support of Congress before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On one hand, it appears to be a clear attempt to justify the seizure of cash worth Rs 351 crore, as it was hinted by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

But on the other hand, it is being seen as an excuse for defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Listen to the exclusive discussion in NewsDrum LIVE with senior journalists and political analysts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi.