Maldives Elections Commission bars Yameen from presidential race; setback for opposition

New Delhi: In a political twist, the Maldives Supreme Court ruled against former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom in a petition he filed with the court. He was contesting the Elections Commission's decision to reject his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

The Maldives President's election takes place on September 9 and tomorrow is the last day to fulfill the nomination.

Yameen, the leader of the main opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), had been sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering and bribery charges related to the sale of V. Aarah for resort development.

The Elections Commission rejected Yameen's candidacy based on his criminal conviction and his failure to settle the fine imposed as part of his sentence. The Supreme Court's unanimous decision declared him ineligible to contest the election, leaving the opposition in disarray.

In response to the rejection of his candidacy, Yameen instructed the opposition coalition, consisting of the PPM and People's National Congress (PNC), to boycott the upcoming presidential election. However, this decision has further weakened the opposition's stance and raised doubts about their unity.

On the other hand, President Solih filed his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, solidifying his party's position. His running mate, Mohamed Aslam, was announced as MDP's parliamentary group leader. The ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has formed a coalition with Adhaalath Party and the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) for the election.

Ilyas Labeeb, the presidential candidate of The Democrats, has also submitted his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election today. The Democrats are composed of a breakaway faction from the ruling MDP, loyal to the party’s former leader Mohamed Nasheed.

Meanwhile, internal divisions within the opposition have hindered further their ability to present a unified front. The three parties that had previously agreed to back a common candidate are now individually contesting the election. The campaigns of Ilyas Labeeb of The Democrats, and Mohamed Nazim of Maldives National Party (MNP) are in full swing.

Maldives election observers say that as the Maldives national elections draw closer, a series of twists and turns have made the road to victory for the ruling political coalition, led by President Solih, a little easier.

The outcome of the elections is closely watched, especially by neighbouring India, and China who were supporting Waheed.

The bilateral relations between the Maldives and India have been steadily improving under the leadership of President Solih and Prime Minister Modi.

The election outcome holds significant implications for the strategic landscape in the Indian Ocean region. India, aiming to maintain strong relations with its neighbours and counter China's expanding presence, closely monitors the developments in the Maldives.

The division of opposition and ban on Yameen from contesting the polls is a major setback to China also which was supporting the opposition.

Maldives also faces internal challenges such as economic difficulties, corruption, climate change, extremism, and terrorism threats, the election will play a crucial role in shaping its democratic development and long-term stability.

In addition, Maldives' geopolitical location and its growing influence in regional and global politics have attracted the attention of major players like the US, UK, Japan, and Australia in the Indian Ocean.

With the stakes high for India and China, the election's outcome will have far-reaching implications for the strategic interests of both countries in the region.

The race for the presidency intensifies as the election date approaches, with all eyes on the Maldives as it prepares to make a critical decision that will shape its future and influence the broader dynamics of the Indian Ocean region.