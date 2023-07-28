Manipur remains tense as the state and central governments grapple with multiple challenges

New Delhi: The present situation in Manipur has become a challenging battleground for the ruling double-engine government, with the state government, with the support of federal police addressing the crisis in Imphal and surrounding areas while the central government and its politicians are dealing with the issue in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session, which the developments in Manipur have impacted.

The viral video case from Manipur, where two women were subjected to assault and humiliation by a mob, has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Some seven persons have been arrested so far, including the main suspect. The video has sparked outrage across the country and outside.

In addition, more attention is now being focused on the border town Morah and around the 400-kilometre border with Myanmar, which mostly remains porous smuggling and trafficking continues, and armed militants easily cross over to Myanmar in their hideouts from Manipur.

The simmering tension between the Kuki-Naga tribes and the Meiteis further complicates the situation in Moreh. The recent burning of abandoned Meitei houses by a mob and suspected Kuki militants has fuelled fear and insecurity among the Meitei people, who now seek more security for their families in the region.

Over 4,000 victims from the Meitei community, who were displaced from Moreh and Churachandpur, staged a sit-in protest on Thursday at Wangjing-Heirok Lamkhai in Thoubal district, demanding additional state forces in Moreh and the protection of lives in Moreh and Churachandpur.

Moreh is more dominated by Kuki-Naga tribes, and now, with the entering of Chin refugees from Myanmar, the locals feel they have encouraged more narcotic and arms smuggling. Some of the North-East militant camps are also active in Myanmar forests.

The protest came in the wake of the burning of abandoned houses of the Meiteis in Moreh by a mob and suspected Kuki militants on Wednesday. Displaced Meitie protesters staying at the School relief centre condemned the arson carried out on their houses by Kukis in Moreh on Wednesday in front of the numerous central paramilitary forces deployed in the area.

Moreh, the gateway to Myanmar, remains a Chin-Kuki-dominated area, and the Meitei people are pretty scared of more attacks like this. Protestors demanded more security for their families in Moreh and Churachandpur from the Kuki militants.

The Meiteis in Moreh took shelter in Moreh police station after the May 3 incident and the Assam Rifle camp when the Kukis started burning the Meitei houses; later, the Meitei were shifted to safer relief camps.

Although the law-and-order situation in Manipur has been relatively stable but tense with scattered incidents of violence or killing, neighbouring states like Mizoram and Tripura have witnessed protests related to the situation in Manipur, causing some tension and scattered incidents worrying the government that militant groups of other states should not take advantage of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Security troops continue to raid areas where probable hideouts of the armed militants are located, and some of them are hiding in these areas.

Approximately 40,000 security personnel have been deployed across Manipur to maintain law and order. The government ensures that despite the deteriorating law and order, there are no shortages of medicine and daily supplies, and food and essential material prices are regulated.

Government offices have limited staff presence, while schools and colleges in major towns are yet to reopen. Internet services have been partially restored.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, facing opposition from both the central and state levels, condemned the interference of the European Parliament and other Northeastern states in Manipur's internal matters.

Meanwhile, the central government has held several talks with some members and elders of the Kuki and Meitei communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitors the situation, regularly briefed by the Home Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs officials several times daily.

In Delhi, Protests by united opposition members of parliament have continued inside and outside the Parliament building, hindering the functioning of both houses on the issue of Manipur since early this week.

The central government has handed over the trial of the viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and taken away from local police that will be conducted outside Manipur, perhaps in Assam.

Vernacular Press said that the Kuki Volunteers have started printing their newspaper, 'Zalen Awgin,' delivering essential messages to the community amidst the ongoing turmoil.

The crisis in Manipur has garnered support from other states as well. In Meghalaya, the Border Security Force had to open fire to disperse miscreants attempting to smuggle goods from the international border.

During the turmoil, various groups have staged several protests, demanding more security forces in affected areas and eviction of illegal immigrants entering Manipur from Myanmar.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, with political and social complexities intertwining. The central and state governments are actively engaged but need help from civil societies and political parties to find solutions and maintain law and order in the region.

Manipur is known for its diverse ethnic and cultural makeup and has faced long-standing conflicts among various ethnic groups and tribes.

The major ethnic group, the Meiteis, reside in the Imphal Valley, while around 30 tribes inhabit the surrounding hill districts.

Disparities in privileges and opportunities have caused tension between the Meiteis and hill tribes. The delay in granting statehood to Manipur led to secessionist movements among the Meiteis, resulting in the emergence of various separatist groups.

Over the years, Meitei insurgent groups such as the People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and KCP have engaged in armed activities, which led to counter-insurgency measures by security forces.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, Manipur witnessed a resurgence of insurgency, with Meitei extremist groups intensifying their activities and forming a political wing. Several Kuki outfits like Kuki National Army (KNA), Kuki National Front (KNF), and many others had been struggling for a separate State within the Indian Union since the late eighties.

The Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM also posed a threat in the Naga-inhabited areas. Additionally, clashes between Nagas and Kukis, along with the struggle to control drug trafficking in the border town of Moreh, added to the situation's complexity. At one stage, Kukis were demanding a separate state.

According to the SATP website, a total of 23 outfits in Manipur under two conglomerates, United Peoples' Front (UPF) – eight and the Kuki National Organization (KNO), have been under Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreements with the Government since August 2008. Despite some agreements between tribal leaders and the government, the underlying tensions and conflicts persisted.