Massive dissent in Congress over alliance with AAP in Haryana

New Delhi: The Congress's central leadership is apparently facing massive dissent from within its Haryana unit ranks over the proposed alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

It is learnt that the powerful Hooda family has opposed an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for the state polls.

The family fears that if the AAP is given more room they may start expanding at their cost.

Sources stated that the Hoodas want themselves to have a say in the ticket nominees selected by the party as it would strengthen the family's position in a post-poll government formation.

The faction with the highest number of MLAs is likely to have a say in the selection of the Chief Minister of Haryana, in case the Congress wins. And the Hooda camp wants to maintain hold over these legislators and does not want a further dilution of their powers by giving out more seats to an alliance partner.

The Hooda family has openly expressed reservations about an alliance between the Congress and AAP for the upcoming state assembly polls.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "AAP is a non-entity in Haryana, and an alliance will not benefit Congress."

While Deepender Singh Hooda, MP and Bhupinder's son, said "Congress should focus on strengthening itself rather than relying on alliances."

The Congress high command has been pushing for an alliance with the AAP in Haryana as it fears that the AAP can majorly eat into the Jat and farmer vote base of the grand old party.

AAP had majorly consolidated its base amongst these communities during the protests against the farm laws. With the AAP already ruling neighbouring Punjab and Delhi, the party is also expected to relentlessly pursue its growth in Haryana.

Many in the Congress believe that the party should have entered into a strategic alliance with the AAP for the forthcoming Assembly polls, as the two contested the Lok Sabha polls as allies recently.

Sources in the Congress pointed out that the Congress was able to reap the major benefits of the alliance as it won five Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Sensing the prevailing unease in the Congress camp on the issue of alliance, the AAP has also upped the ante and has staked claim to about a dozen odd seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly polls on October 5.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has repeatedly postured through its leaders that it was willing to go solo in the polls in case the alliance talks fail. Moreover, the party is also keeping a close eye on Congress and BJP rebels, aiming to bring them into their camp, sources said.

While alliance talks continue, the Congress has already announced names for candidates on 41 seats.

Despite days of posturing on seat sharing in the forthcoming polls, the two parties are desperate to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from securing power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Despite the backing of the Congress high command, including Rahul Gandhi, any alliance in the state is not expected to work without the powerful Hooda family on board.

It would be essential for the grand old party to bring its house in order and firm up an alliance soon, so as to have a good chance at securing the state for itself in next month's polls.