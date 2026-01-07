New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy's abusive remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in the state assembly last week are a shocking new low in Indian politics.

Reddy, on Saturday, used unparliamentary words against two BRS leaders during a heated debate in the state assembly.

Calling the two opposition leaders "badwa (pimps)" by none other than the chief minister, who is also the Leader of the House, on the floor of the assembly, also marks a new low in the Indian parliamentary democracy.

In a post on X, the BJP said, "Congress has turned the Telangana Assembly into a street corner. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy crossed every democratic limit, hurling abusive language at senior leaders K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao right on the floor of the House."

A chief minister has to lead by example, and cannot display such abusive and arrogant behaviour even if being provoked by the opposition. He has undoubtedly lowered the dignity of the constitutional office.

Reddy didn't stop at that. He went further and threatened that the critics questioning the Congress rule in Telangana would be "skinned" and their "tongues cut".

Accusing the previous BRS regime of causing greater injustice to Telangana in irrigation projects than what was done during undivided Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said it would not be wrong if his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his nephew T Harish Rao were "hanged" for this.

Such threatening remarks do not behove a chief minister.

If the Congress does not rein in its arrogant chief minister, the people of Telangana will definitely give a befitting reply to the grand old party and Reddy as well in the next assembly elections.