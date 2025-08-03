Modi-Murmu huddle sets political stage ahead of high-stakes VP poll

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, officially described as a courtesy call, comes at a time when political stakes in Delhi have sharply risen.

With the vice presidential election set for September 9, following the unprecedented resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the timing of the Modi–Murmu meeting has drawn attention across the corridors of power.

While Rashtrapati Bhavan shared only a brief social media update and a photo, senior political observers view the meeting as far from routine.

After Dhankhar’s surprise exit, marking the first mid-term resignation of a sitting vice president not seeking higher office, the ruling NDA and the opposition have both gone into election mode.

The upcoming vice presidential poll is expected to see a clear contest, with the opposition likely to field a common candidate, setting the stage for a high-voltage political battle.

The NDA, meanwhile, enjoys a numerical edge in the electoral college, but recent history has shown that consensus at the top constitutional level remains important.

With the Election Commission notifying the poll schedule, nomination papers are due by August 21 and voting, if needed, will take place in the Parliament complex on September 9.

The effective strength of the electoral college, comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is 782, with the winning candidate requiring at least 391 votes. The NDA currently commands the support of 422 members.

In this context, the Prime Minister’s call on the President takes on new significance. Political analysts point out that critical constitutional appointments and major political decisions often see the Prime Minister and President engaging in detailed discussions, even if these are not made public.

Dhankhar’s resignation, with over two years left in his term, is a rare event in Indian political history. His two predecessors who quit mid-term, V V Giri and R Venkataraman, did so only to contest the presidential election, unlike Dhankhar who is not in the fray for any higher office.

The situation has sparked speculation about the NDA’s candidate, and whether organisational loyalty or a new experiment will guide the decision.

While the NDA appears to have the numbers, the political and constitutional implications of this election go well beyond arithmetic. The Vice President’s office, as the second highest constitutional post and chair of the Rajya Sabha, carries significant weight.