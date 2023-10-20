Modi's masterclass for Trudeau — not to mess with new age India

New Delhi: Over the past few weeks, India has entered into a diplomatic spat with Canada and is seemingly winning it hands down. One after the other, the diplomatic moves by the Narendra Modi government are outmanoeuvring the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian diplomatic corps.

This is the first time in the recent past that a Western country is seen backing down in front of a so-called 'third-world' country, so quickly. It is also probably the first time other Western nations have not immediately sided with their peers against a 'third-world' country.

The moves also reveal an important aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s functioning, that he never forgets and forgives. Canada's withdrawal of 41 diplomats, a move that Trudeau wanted to avoid by reaching out to various nations, has established Modi's mastery over diplomacy.

Over the past few weeks, Canadian PM Trudeau has received a masterclass on how international diplomacy and politics need to be played. Despite being one of the key US allies and a member of the Five Eyes strategic intelligence-sharing unit, Canada has been unable to use its access to these powerful nations.

After the outbreak of Israel-Hamas hostilities, Trudeau may have thought that the Indian government may let the issue slide. However, this Modi-led government isn’t the one to forget issues so easily and Modi is now rubbing it in.

Interestingly, PM Modi has been ably assisted by Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, both of whom have handled the Canadians masterfully and faultlessly.

The top Indian political duo have ensured that Trudeau is made internationally irrelevant. And his complaints to various countries, including its own and Indian allies, against the Modi government have gone unanswered. Canada has been reduced to whining internationally, an achievement that no other 'third-world' nation has ever dreamt of, sources pointed out.

Sources stated that the closest example in the Indian political context is the way NCP strongman Sharad Pawar was almost similarly made politically irrelevant in the regional and national perspective by the ruling Modi regime.

From its earlier show of bravado, Canada has completely backed down.

Trudeau has been on record saying his country is not looking to escalate the situation with India. Canada will continue to "engage responsibly and constructively with New Delhi". The statement came after reports stated that "India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10.”

This week Canada has been forced to halt visa, and consular services in the Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bangalore consulates. These services have now been restricted to the Canadian High Commission in Delhi after India removed diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents.

Even as this repatriation has been completed, it is learnt that Canada is still seeking private talks with New Delhi to resolve the diplomatic crisis.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorated recently after Trudeau alleged, without presenting any evidence, that Indian agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau’s covert and overt support of Sikh extremism is a disaster. And it is high time that the “liberal” in him mends ways to ensure the “rule of law prevails” and people flagged as terrorists by India are brought to justice, instead of being provided sanctuary.