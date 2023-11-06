Month-long Israel-Gaza conflict shows no signs of abating

New Delhi: After a month of relentless conflict between Israel and Gaza, the situation remains grim, with no end in sight to the escalating violence, death, and destruction in Gaza and its surroundings.

The Israeli military has effectively divided Gaza into South Gaza and North Gaza, as the ground troops continue to move forward towards Gaza City. The airstrikes on positions of Hamas continue, resulting in significant casualties and property damage.

In this ongoing crisis, the fate of 240 Israeli hostages remains uncertain, and the toll on both sides is devastating. Over 1400 Israelis have lost their lives, prompting Israeli military forces to intensify their strikes on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of approximately 10,000 Palestinians, including civilians, since October 7.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's efforts to mediate has faced numerous challenges. He has made multiple visits to Israel and Arab leaders in the past four weeks but has struggled to achieve a breakthrough.

Blinken has repeatedly emphasized the need for "humanitarian pauses" to ensure the delivery of essential aid to civilians, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has linked any temporary ceasefire to the release of Israeli hostages.

Blinken's diplomatic mediation journey, which took him to Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Iraq, and Turkey, has presented various obstacles and has not yielded substantial progress. The central challenge he faces is the absence of a viable middle ground for negotiations between “humanitarian pause and Unconditional ceasefire”.

Arab leaders have been hesitant to publicly engage with the US and Israel and endorse the idea of a "humanitarian pause."

They also remain reticent about discussing until an unconditional ceasefire happens. It also remains a question of who should replace the current leadership in Gaza, if Hamas is decimated given the dire humanitarian crisis and the increasing number of Palestinian casualties with limited aid reaching the Gaza Strip.

The US and Israel appear reluctant to agree to a ceasefire as they aim to weaken Hamas, despite the growing international calls for a cessation of hostilities.

During Blinken’s recent meetings with Arab leaders, Blinken faced pressure to exert influence on Israel to secure a Gaza ceasefire, as the death toll continued to rise, approaching a significant milestone.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Urges 'Immediate' Ceasefire in Gaza

"We continue to demand a swift and permanent ceasefire without conditions."

Jordan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Ayman Safadi, delivered a comprehensive statement shedding light on the recent discussions between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Arab foreign ministers.

Safadi emphasises the urgency of the situation, stressing that the entire region is perilously sinking into a sea of hatred with consequences that will reverberate for generations.

while replying to a question in a press conference in the presence of Blinken he said, "We don't know what Gaza will be left after the war. we need to stop the war."

He added it is not a religious war and may besiege the whole region if not controlled. While urging for a halt to hostilities, he stressed the importance of peace and the shared commitment to preventing a looming catastrophe.

President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine stressed the urgent need for an "immediate ceasefire" and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during his meeting with Blinken. He denounced the extensive destruction and loss of life in Gaza, emphasising that these actions violated international law.

The ongoing conflict has prompted numerous calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance, with many Arab countries and the United Nations advocating for a cessation of hostilities.

Blinken reiterated the US's support for Israel's right to self-defence but emphasized the need to avoid civilian casualties, describing it as the morally right approach.

As the situation continues to evolve, the fear of the conflict spreading remains a real concern. The shape of new realities in the Middle East depends on the course of the ongoing war, and questions persist about what or who will replace the current leadership in Gaza.

Efforts to secure the release of Israeli captives in Gaza have been complicated, with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressing frustration with the intricate negotiation process. He emphasised the challenges arising from Israeli military practices in the enclave.

The enduring conflict between Arabs and Jews over the land between the river Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, spanning more than a century, highlights the need for a peaceful resolution.

The establishment of two state solutions is the only way to prevent further wars, but it remains elusive with the current leadership on both sides. Breaking deeply held prejudices and achieving a two-state solution will be essential to avert more generations of violence.