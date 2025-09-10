New Delhi: With Nepal in a constitutional crisis for leadership, the call by General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Nepal’s army chief, asking people’s opinion for the next interim leadership team has set the media rife with speculation as to who will represent Nepal’s Gen Z’s aspirations.

The names of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and Rashtriya Swatantra Party supremo Rabi Lamichhane are doing the rounds. Both are backed by an army of social media influencers and cyber-warriors pushing their cases, respectively.

However, ground realities are different. Nepal’s middle-aged and senior population isn’t amused by this violent ejection of elected representatives by angered youth running amok. They say that Nepal and Nepalis have always been peace-loving and believe in consensus. The forcing of a new youthful leader isn’t really something that they would look for.

While assessing interim leadership options for Nepal, an objective assessment of leading public figures being discussed as potential interim prime ministerial candidates, and their implications for domestic stability and international stakeholders (India, China, SAARC, EU), is slowly emerging.

Nepal is entering a sensitive transition marked by political volatility, weak governance, and mounting public frustration with entrenched parties. The idea of an interim prime minister acceptable to the public, institutions, and international partners has gained ground.

Three names are surfacing most often: Balen Shah, Bhaskar Raj Rajkarnikar, and Rabi Lamichhane. A reality check on who they are.

Balen Shah

Mayor of Kathmandu, independent leader, popular among urban youth, symbol of anti-corruption populism.

Strengths: Mobilises youth, appeals as an “untainted outsider,” seen as a reformist icon.

Risks:

Domestic: Lacks governance experience beyond the municipal level; confrontational style alienates elites and bureaucracy.

International:

India: Border rhetoric (Lipulekh, Kalapani) makes New Delhi wary.

China: Unpredictable; not reliably aligned with BRI or Beijing’s interests.

SAARC: Weak consensus-building capacity.

EU: Concerns over governance style, procedural rule of law, and human rights.

Our Take: Balen is seen as high on populist energy but low on suitability for an interim PM requiring consensus and diplomatic subtlety.

Bhaskar Raj Rajkarnikar

Senior businessman who laid the foundation of Nepal’s broadcast television media with his longest-running news and current affairs television channel, Avenues Networks (Nepal’s fourth most popular mixed-use and leading news TV channel); economic reform advocate; respected in the private sector and diplomatic circles; and a non-controversial public figure.

Strengths:



Proven ability to work with business, bureaucracy, and international agencies.

Viewed as moderate, pragmatic, and institution-friendly.

Non-partisan, with no major corruption or political scandal baggage.

Risks:

Limited mass appeal compared to populists.

It may be seen by some youth groups as “too establishment.”

International perceptions:

India: Comfortable—trusted, pro-trade orientation.

China: Pragmatic, open to investment; acceptable as a non-political interlocutor.

SAARC: Likely to push regional economic cooperation.

EU: Strongly favourable—governance-minded, development-oriented, pro-business.

Our Take: The most internationally palatable candidate for interim PM: stable, moderate, and consensus-oriented.

Rabi Lamichhane

Media personality turned politician, head of a fast-growing party, charismatic communicator.

Strengths: Mass appeal, strong anti-corruption rhetoric, organisational ability.

Risks:

Legal controversies (citizenship case), credibility questions.

Populist style may not translate into policy or administrative stability.

International perceptions:

India: Cautious, seen as unpredictable, though less hardline than Balen.

China: Distrustful of media populists.

SAARC: Disruptive potential in consensus forums.

EU: Concerns about the rule of law and institutional credibility.

Our Take: Charismatic but medium-low suitability for the interim PM role due to credibility issues.

As Nepal struggles to instil people’s faith in government and governance per se, the leadership conundrum points out that while Balen Shah is best for domestic youth energy and disruptive reform, he risks polarising diplomacy; while Rabi Lamichhane is best for mass mobilisation and communication, he is weakened by controversies.

It is the dark horse, Bhaskar Raj Rajkarnikar, who is seen as the best regional/global role model with his untainted image and balanced, neighbour-friendly statesmanship. If Nepal’s goal is a progressive, globally respected, and regionally balanced role model, Bhaskar Raj Rajkarnikar clearly scores highest.