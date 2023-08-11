New criminal laws: Lodge FIR in any police station within the State/UT

New Delhi: Under the new criminal laws, a provision for furnishing or lodging information through electronic communication (e-FIR) has been added in the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, which will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under the new Bill, it has been proposed that a complainant or a victim can lodge his complaint in any police station within the State/UT in which the crime has taken place.

Commonly called ‘Zero FIR’, if the information is received by the police that discloses the commission of an offence outside the limits of a police station but within the State, it shall be entered in the specified book and a copy of the report will be given to the informant.

The police will also inform him/her about the police station to which such information has been forwarded.

Also, now the Police will be bound to maintain a proper system of information regarding the arrest of a person and the establishment of a Police control room will now be part of the new law.

The State Government shall designate a Police officer in every district and every police station, not below the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, who shall be responsible for maintaining the relevant information regarding the arrest of a person and the nature of the offence with which he has been charged.

Technology shall also be used to display such information in digital mode in every Police Station/district.



In all cases of Sexual Assault, the statement of the victim will be recorded by a lady Judicial Magistrate, to the extent possible or in case this is not possible, by a male Judicial Magistrate in the presence of a woman.

To ensure that

To ensure that the statement of the sexual offence victim is properly recorded, the Police will now have to video record the statement on any electronic device. This statement has to be recorded at the residence of the victim or in any place of her choice, desirably in the presence of a woman Police officer. While recording such a statement, the parents or guardians of the victim may also be present.

It has also been provided that the police officer in 90 days shall inform the progress of investigation to the informant or victim, including by digital means. In cases where prosecution is proposed to be withdrawn, a provision has been made in the new law that in cases where the punishment is 7 years or more, the victims’ side shall be given an opportunity of being heard.

