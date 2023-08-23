New dawn of hope at the LoC: Peace amidst fragile heights of Kashmir

New Delhi: Rustam Spur, Once-hostile heights, a changed borderland, whispers a story of hope against all odds in Uri in Kashmir. A transformation is unfolding in the heart of the Line of Control, where conflict, fear of shelling and war once cast its shadow.

Rustam Spur, high mountain pickets in the Uri area recaptured by the Indian Army in 1947 from enemies, overlooking the other side of Kashmir facing Pakistan's army picket at a crow distance of 500 to 600 meters, are becoming new tourist, visitors, and local attractions – a symbol of change and tranquillity.

At an altitude of 8,500 meters, Rustam Spur, located at the brink of the rough and rigid Line of Control (LoC), is full of war history and granny's stories, where once firing shells was a routine. Today, the ceasefire rules, silencing of guns at LoC murmurs and the emergence of cross-border understanding between two patrolling armies herald a happier future.

The army and local administration are organizing at Rustam, a Cultural Festival called "Jashn-e-Rustam" with the support of civil society on Sunday, August 27, which is open to tourists, visitors, and residents of Uri and perhaps for the first time in the history of Independent India.

Amidst breathtaking landscapes and newfound tranquillity, border guards, local civilians, and tourists are weaving a tapestry of harmony, proving that there is always hope after despair, light after darkness.

This change results from an ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan for nearly two and a half years. These heights witnessed intense battles between Indian and Pakistani troops in 1947 and 1965; wars and locals never thought there would ever be a "Mela" for the civilians.

These highlands were inaccessible to civilians. Thanks to the idea of local army commanders and the local administration, these untouched jaw-dropping stunning Himalayan beauty spots are becoming a focal point for a festive celebration for locals, visitors, and future tourist attractions.

Residents in Uri are excited as Irshad Ahmed, a social activist of the area, said, "I and some of my friends are planning to trek the mountain top and have a day-long fun and food in the area." "We in our lifetime have never thought that peace will make us free to reach any part of Uri. Reaching Rustam earlier was a distant dream."

Some dozen local youngsters have started a "Peer Panchal Adventure Group" club. They are taking visitors and locals interested in adventure tourism for long treks in the near-high mountains of LoC, perhaps happening again for the first time in Uri.

Junaid Jeelani, the founder member of the adventure group, said, "This is just a beginning and a collective idea of some of the friends, you may call it a new start, and we plan to organize long treks for mountain lovers."

One of the officers said, "We encourage these sports and adventure activities that will keep youngsters away from drugs, a new threat spreading its tentacles in the valley."

Border town Uri, a district about 104 kilometres from Srinagar, is a vibrant area with around 140,000 people. It is the last stop on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road, leading to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir. Uri has repeatedly witnessed the pounding of the villages by the Pakistani army shelling under challenging times.

Several villages on the Line of Control in Uri, like Sahoora, Silikote, Bakote, Namla, Tilawari, Hathlanga, Chirunda, bhangra and Kamalkote sector, suffered and share a history of helplessness due to past conflicts and intermittent shelling, sometimes lost their houses, standing crops or loved ones.

But today, there is hope and rejuvenation as these areas open to peace and progress, and civilians can go trekking, picnics and ventures by informing the concerned authorities.

Rustam area is not only the newfound attraction for locals and visitors – the Aman Setu bridge, once a vital trade route between Kashmir and Muzaffarabad, is another symbol of changing times at LoC in Uri, much thronged by the visitors.

Since the ceasefire agreement in February 2021, there have been only a few breaches, and shelling along the Line of Control has significantly decreased. Civilians living in these border areas have benefited the most from this period of calm.

In the past, they faced ceasefire violations that resulted in loss of life, destruction, and disruptions to daily life. However, the past two and a half years have brought a positive shift.

People can cultivate their fields without fearing losing livestock or being disrupted by violence. Children can go to the schools at a distance. While bunkers still stand as a reminder of the past, they are no longer used for protection. Instead, they remain empty or storehouses for winter fuel or grazing grass for lively stocks, symbolizing a newfound peace.

The joint statement by the Directors-General of Military Operations in February 2021 marked a turning point. Ceasefires were renewed, and a commitment to enduring peace was made. This change is reflected in the significant reduction in fatalities, from 46 in 2020 to none in 2022 and 2023.

Communication mechanisms between the two countries military operations continue, ensuring the preservation of this peace. In contrast to the past, where shelling forced children and residents into bunkers, today, these are not in use, a testament to the shifting tide.

Despite diplomatic challenges and national electoral cycles that are taking place in India and Pakistan next year, the hope for peace remains. Locals are embracing new opportunities of opening guesthouses and small restaurants where tourists visit Uri and find a need for more facilities.

Individual residents of Uri, like Abdul Aziz, are considering tourist-friendly ventures and startups that were once unimaginable.

Other border towns like Gurez, Keran and Karna-Teethwal in North Kashmir have become tourist destinations, too, breathing life into these previously restricted areas where battle geared troops once remained vigilant and in boots.

Each selfie taken by tourists and locals in these difficult areas in this journey toward peace represents a step toward harmony and shared hope. Amidst nature's beauty, the resilience of the human spirit shines through, reminding us that even in difficult times, happiness can prevail.