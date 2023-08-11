New IPC to have 358 sections

New Delhi: The new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita that will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, will consist of 358 sections.

Government officials said in the new Sanhita, 22 sections of the existing IPC have been deleted, 175 sections of the existing IPC have been amended, 8 new sections have been added and 184 sections of the existing IPC remain unchanged.

Similarly, the new Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure and will have deleted nine sections, 160 sections of the existing Cr.PC has been amended, 9 new sections have been added and 364 sections of the existing Cr.PC remains unchanged.

Officials added that the exercise was undertaken following suggestions from the Supreme Court, more than 15 High Courts, Members of Parliament, etc.

Around 24 states and Union Territories also gave their suggestions.

From the various ranks of Police, more than 1000 suggestions were received.

22 Law Universities and five judicial academies too forwarded their recommendations to the Committee.

Extensive consultations with all stakeholders were held and following meticulous research, the committee formed in this regard submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2022. The recommendations of the Committee along with suggestions received from various stakeholders, underwent extensive and detailed examination by MHA.

It was only after this mammoth exercise, a decision to formulate new laws and to replace the old major Criminal Laws was taken.

The new laws are geared not only towards addressing the current challenges faced in the Criminal Justice System but also introduce provisions to incorporate Technology and Forensic Science, simplify procedures, reduce the pendency of cases in Courts, strengthen Prosecution, increase Fines upon Conviction, decrease crowding in Correctional Homes, besides expediting and simplifying the process of trial, added officials.