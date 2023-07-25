No-trust motion against Modi — is Opposition playing trump card early?

Advertisment

New Delhi: If not for Manipur, it would be something else but the Parliament would not have been allowed to function.

Parliament logjam is not new but there has always been a solution.

In fact, be it the ruling party or the opposition, both do not want to find a middle ground.

Advertisment

What are the reasons for this - the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the Modi government, revenge for the suspension of Rahul Gandhi or the 'personal ego' of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?

Is the Opposition playing its trump card too early?

In this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE, understand the politics of logjam with senior journalist and political analyst Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi.