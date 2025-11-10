Omar Abdullah Budgam Bypolls

New Delhi: Badgum assembly bypoll is a litmus test for the National Conference government, and its result is seen as a referendum on the Omar Abdullah government.

The party is facing a grim battle in this prestigious constituency, which was represented by the Chief Minister, as rebel parliamentarian Aga Ruhullah has refused to campaign for the party candidate, former minister Syed Mehmood.

Ruhullah has been critical of Omar Abdullah over issues such as the restoration of Article 370, statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and the reservation issue.

Ruhullah, who has distanced himself from active campaigning, has remained silent, triggering speculation that a section of his Mustafai support base may tilt towards the PDP. He has even asked Omar Abdullah to resign as he has failed to deliver on the promises made by the National Conference.

There are 23 candidates in the fray, and the main fight is between Syed Mehmood and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nominee Aga Muntazir Mehmood.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also fielded a candidate from the influential Aga clan.

“Ruhullah’s absence has left a vacuum,” said a political observer. “If his followers shift loyalties, it could reshape the final numbers.”

Sensing trouble and erosion of its vote base, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues campaigned aggressively in the constituency. He has openly criticised Aga Ruhullah, saying those who did not campaign for the party's candidate will not be part of the victory.

Voters are feeling frustrated, claiming that the Omar Abdullah administration has not fulfilled its promises to provide 200 units of free electricity and address the unemployment issue.

In the Nagrota assembly seat, the electorate will decide the fate of 10 candidates, though the main battle is among four contestants, including Devyani Rana, daughter of BJP stalwart Devender Singh Rana, who won this seat in 2024 but passed away within a fortnight. She is being challenged by NC’s Shamima Begum and former minister Harshdev Singh. Anil Sharma, a BJP rebel, is also in the fray.