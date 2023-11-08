Ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur: A glimpse into the six months of unrest

New Delhi: Six months after ethnic tensions erupted in Manipur, the two communities of Meiteis and Kukis continue to live separately, unable to enter each other's dominated areas, creating a sense of fear and division in the state.

What is particularly troubling is that the repercussions of Manipur's ongoing turmoil extend far beyond its borders. The ripples of this conflict are felt in other states of the Northeastern region of India, where similar ethnic tensions and communal strife persist. Not only that, its effects were seen on the border with Myanmar which again remains tense as some of the wanted militants' crossover to the neighbouring country’s jungle.

This crisis serves as a stark reminder of the fragile peace that characterizes the entire region, where several states grapple with their own internal conflicts and ethnic divisions.

The situation in Manipur has remained tense since the beginning of May 2023. In recent weeks, the region has experienced new waves of violence, kidnappings, and attempts to loot armouries, even with a significantly increased presence of security forces on the ground.

The most recent incident involved a large mob of thousands attempting to loot an armoury within the camp of the 1st Manipur Rifles on November 1. Security forces had to fire warning shots to disperse the crowd, which raised alarm in the region. In response, the administration deployed additional state and central forces at major junctions, while police personnel patrolled the area near the Manipur Rifles camp.

The state police reported, "The attempt to loot arms and ammunition at the 1st MR Battalion by armed miscreants was repulsed by combined security forces effectively."

The Manipur Rifles camp is strategically located near the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office in the Imphal West district. A curfew was briefly imposed last week in Imphal East and West districts but was lifted after a day.

While several markets remained closed, educational institutions, government offices, and the Manipur High Court continued to function normally. Vehicles were seen back on the roads once the curfew was relaxed.

Again on November 7, violence erupted in Kangpokpi, where nine people, including two police persons, were injured in a fresh bout of firing. The tensions had been escalating following the killing of a deputy superintendent of police from the Meiteis community by tribal militants in Moreh town.

In another incident, three police personnel were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of state forces in Tengnoupal district. The convoy was dispatched to Moreh as reinforcement to assist in ongoing operations. The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) had previously called for a shutdown in protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh town.

Early this week, four Kukis went missing, and one was found in a critically injured condition, allegedly abducted by Meitei militants in Imphal West district. This incident further escalated the ongoing ethnic tensions. In response to the abductions, armed Kuki militants fired shots in the Kangchup area, injuring seven people, including two police officers and a woman.

Meanwhile, two teenagers went missing in the Sekmai area near Kangpokpi district, raising concerns in Manipur Valley. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) called for restraint and appealed to various communities not to escalate hatred and animosity without concrete evidence.

The situation in Manipur has been volatile since May, with recurring bouts of violence resulting in the deaths of over 200 people. The root of the clashes lies in the decision to grant Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which was subsequently reversed, and attempts to remove tribals from protected forest areas.

Meiteis, constituting 53 per cent of Manipur's population, mainly reside in the Imphal Valley. In contrast, tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts. The divide between these communities has fuelled the ongoing ethnic violence for the past six months.

The underlying tension escalated into shocking violence, including brutal killings and sexual crimes against women, primarily affecting Kuki groups. Over 200 people have been killed, with the majority being Kukis, a collective term for the Kuki, Zomi, Chin, Hmar, and Mizo tribes, most of whom are Christians.

The violence reached a gruesome peak on May 4, when a mob of Meitei men paraded two Kuki-Zomi women naked, allegedly gang-raping the younger woman while beating her father and 19-year-old brother to death.

Numerous homes were set on fire or destroyed, and places of worship, including churches and temples, were burnt down. As a result, an estimated 60,000 people from both communities remain displaced, seeking shelter in schools, sports complexes, and other facilities, unable to return to their homes.

The situation in Manipur remains a matter of grave concern, as the recurring bouts of violence and simmering tensions show no signs of abating. The division between the Meiteis and the Kukis continues to haunt the state, leaving its people in fear and uncertainty.

In the midst of ever-lasting violence, fear, and unrelenting tensions, Manipur finds itself trapped in a protracted conflict that shows no signs of resolution. The need for a lasting solution to address the deep-rooted ethnic conflicts is more pressing than ever

The deep-seated divide between the Meiteis and the Kukis, fueled by historical grievances and ethnic differences, continues to plague the state, leaving its people living in a perpetual state of apprehension and uncertainty.

The absence of a comprehensive solution to bring the warring factions to the negotiating table and address the root causes of the conflict only adds to the complexity of the situation.

The situation in Manipur urgently needs efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and the addressing of underlying grievances. The state, together with the central government, must work collaboratively to bring about a lasting peace that transcends ethnic, cultural, and geographical boundaries. Only through such an approach can Manipur hope to find respite from the ever-lasting violence and fear that have plagued the region for far too long.

It is imperative that the people of Manipur, and indeed the entire Northeastern region, be allowed to live in a state of harmony, free from the shackles of violence and fear. As the cycle of conflict persists, it becomes even more crucial to take concrete steps towards conflict resolution and peace-building, not only for the well-being of Manipur but also for the broader stability and security of the entire North East of the country.