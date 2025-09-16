Outrage over CJI Gavai's 'mocking' remarks on Lord Vishnu Idol plea

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai's allegedly sarcastic comment during a Supreme Court hearing on the restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho's Javari Temple has sparked widespread condemnation.

The CJI dismissed the plea by telling the petitioner, a devotee, to "go and ask the deity itself to do something now... so go and pray," citing the site's protection under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

While the court viewed the matter as non-justiciable, netizens have decried the remark as insensitive, biased, and blasphemous, accusing the judiciary of selectively mocking Hindu faith.

The plea, filed by Rakesh Dalal, sought to revive the sanctity of the 10th-11th century Chandela-era temple, part of UNESCO's Khajuraho Group of Monuments, where the seven-foot idol is said to have been damaged during historical invasions.

However, the focus online has shifted overwhelmingly to the CJI's wording, with users arguing it trivialises religious sentiments and reveals a deeper anti-Hindu bias in the judiciary.

NewsDrum is listing down a few sober public reactions on commentator Anand Ranganathan's X post:

At times words hurt you more than knives. This is one such instance where words will continue to resonate in the ears of future generations of Justices and Hindus alike.

RIP... pic.twitter.com/GPLl8yOmUg — Subhendu (@Subhendu23) September 16, 2025

Criticize the Chief Justice? You’ll be buried under contempt.



Mock Hindus? You’ll trend, get awards, maybe even a fellowship.



Justice isn’t blind—it’s selectively woke. — Āyudhika (@Ayudhika1310) September 16, 2025