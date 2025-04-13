Punjab Police targets Bajwa over grenade claims despite active terror modules

New Delhi: Punjab Police on Sunday launched an investigation into Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa over his claims about hand grenades circulating in the state.

The focus on political statements at a time when an active terror module was busted has led to widespread criticism of Punjab Police and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with many accusing them of hiding behind a political witch hunt to mask their failure to contain the rising crime rate in the state.

Hours before the investigation into Bajwa, Punjab Police arrested two terror module operatives with a dangerous explosive.

Bajwa had claimed in a media interview that 50 hand grenades had entered Punjab, with 32 still unaccounted for, prompting a visit from Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence unit to his Chandigarh residence on Sunday.

A team of Counter Intelligence, Punjab Police arrive at the residence of LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ravjot Grewal spoke to the media outside Bajwa’s home, stating, “Bajwa, in an interview with the media, said that 50 hand grenades have come to Punjab, out of which 32 are in circulation. It was sensitive information that concerned national security.”

Grewal revealed that Bajwa was uncooperative, adding, “We asked very clear questions about the sources of the information, but he didn’t answer. We will get to the bottom of this.”

AIG Counter Intelligence, Ravjot Grewal says, "Pratap Singh Bajwa, in an interview to media, said that 50 hand grenades have come to Punjab out of which 32 are in circulation. It was a sensitive information that concerned national security. We wanted to get…

Mann said, “If Partap Singh Bajwa, the LoP, gave details about bombs in Punjab, what connection does he have with Pakistan that the terrorists there are directly calling him and telling him how many bombs they have sent?” Mann accused Bajwa of either withholding critical information or spreading fear for political gain.

“Was he waiting for the bombs to explode and for people to die so that his politics could continue? And if this is a lie, then does he want to spread terror in Punjab by saying such things?” Mann added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...If Partap Singh Bajwa, the LoP, gave the details about bombs in Punjab, what connection does he have with Pakistan that the terrorists there are directly calling him and telling him how many bombs they have sent? This information is…

Punjab Police’s focus on Bajwa is seen as a misstep at a time when the state is reeling from rampant crime.

On the same day as the investigation into Bajwa, Punjab Police arrested two operatives of a terror module in Ferozepur, identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that the duo were key operatives of a terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, a close associate of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police recovered a 2.8 kg improvised explosive device (IED) containing 1.6 kg of RDX and a remote control, intended for a targeted terror attack.

Yadav stated, “In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh… and foils plans of Pakistan’s ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region.”

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of Pakistan's…

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information on Dhillon.

Just days earlier, on April 8, 2025, a grenade attack targeted the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, where an explosive damaged a side door. Kalia escaped unharmed, but the incident underscored the rising violence in the state.

Punjab has also faced multiple security incidents this year, including explosions in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, with reports pointing to a nexus between drug traffickers, militants, and Pakistan’s ISI, using Chinese-made drones to smuggle arms and drugs across the border.

Despite these threats, Punjab Police have directed significant resources toward investigating Bajwa’s claims, fueling accusations of misplaced priorities.