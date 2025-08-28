Rahul’s Punjabi-style ‘tu-tadak’ risks alienating Bihar voters

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's casual, Punjabi-inflected "tu-tadak" tonality in his speech during a rally in Bihar stands nowhere near his intent to lure more voters, enough to win the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Instead, he appeared to have driven a large section of voters, not the usual votebank of Mahagathbandhan, away.

Biharis have a huge dislike for such Punjabi tonality in casual conversation, where tu, tera, tere ko, etc. are seen as demeaning.

Critics argue that Gandhi’s tu-tadak comes across as downright disrespectful, especially in regions like Bihar, where politeness and formal address are cultural cornerstones.

“Far from rallying support, this gaffe could wash away the gains from his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra and inflict more damage on ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) than any BJP campaign ever could, just as Bihar heads into its high-stakes November assembly elections,” said a political analyst.

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi’s Runni Saidpur late in the evening, Gandhi attempted to dramatise a supposed phone call from former US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Trump ne phone kiya aur Narendra Modi ko kaha - Sun, yeh jo tu kar raha hai, wo 24 ghanton mein band kar," he quipped, implying Modi halted operations on Trump's orders.

The line, delivered with a Punjabi-style informal flair, was meant to mock Modi but instead drew fire for its "rude and uncouth" vibe, as labelled by social media users and political observers.

This isn't just about semantics; in Bihar, where Gandhi is currently parading his Voter Adhikar Yatra alongside RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, such tonality clashes head-on with local norms.

Biharis, known for emphasising respectful "aap" over casual "tu," often view this sharp, Delhi-Punjabi slang as arrogant and belittling, alienating the very voters he's courting.

Launched amid controversies over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the 1,300 km Voter Adhikar Yatra aims to expose alleged "vote theft" by the BJP and ECI, rallying support in over 20 Bihar districts.

"Rahul's 'tu-tadak' act reeks of elitism disguised as relatability," said a senior BJP leader from Bihar, echoing sentiments that this tone reinforces stereotypes of Congress as out-of-touch with heartland etiquette.

Worse still, Gandhi's misstep is poised to harm RJD more than help. Gandhi's informal jab at Modi, perceived as disrespectful not just to the PM but to authority figures in general, could alienate conservative Bihari voters who prioritise decorum.

"This yatra was supposed to boost RJD's anti-EC narrative, but Rahul's tone has turned it into a sideshow," quipped the Bihar BJP leader quoted above.