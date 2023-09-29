Rajasthan polls: Inside BJP’s plan to deal with Vasundhara factor

Advertisment

Even before the announcement of Rajasthan elections, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot almost conceded the defeat of Congress.

If there is a rift between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot in Congress, then Vasundhara Raje can prove to be a spoilsport for BJP.

Despite this, BJP considers its victory certain. Has this reduced the bargaining power of Vasundhara Raje's camp?

In such a situation, what is BJP's preparation to deal with the Vasundhara factor?

Watch senior journalists and political analysts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi in this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE.