Ramesh Bidhuri washes all that PM Modi earned on the back of moments of glory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learned to have taken an exception over the outrageous behaviour of his party's loudmouth and errant member of parliament from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri.

Advertisment

BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its MP Ramesh Bidhuri, asking him to explain in 10 days why action shouldn't be taken against him.

It is widely believed that this is the due process to suspend Bidhuri from the party.

Bidhuri put a black mark and washed all that PM Modi earned on the back of moments of glory for the country.

Advertisment

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night.

When Ali raised some objections during Bidhuri’s speech, the BJP MP called him Mullah, Katuwa, Bhadwa, Extremist and terrorist.

Advertisment

When Bidhuri was abusing Ali, BJP’s other Delhi MP and former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was seen smiling in the background. After the videos went viral, Harsh Vardhan was also under fire over his shameful conduct.

This is not the first time PM Modi was let down by his own MPs on such a glorious occasion.

Earlier, Parvesh Verma and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had put the Modi government in serious problems.

Unless the top brass punishes this uncouth lot and sets an example, they will continue to wash all the good and glorious work done under PM Modi.