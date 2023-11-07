Revealed: Why is Arvind Kejriwal unwilling to let go of AAP's top posts?

New Delhi: The posturing by the Aam Aadmi Party, wherein its legislators urged Arvind Kejriwal to remain as the chief minister of Delhi, even in the event of his potential arrest by the Enforcement Directorate brings out an uneasy fact.

Fearful of being sidelined in the party after his arrest, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, is unwilling to let go of the top two positions and wants to work from jail if he is arrested.

It is understood that the Delhi MLAs have been nudged by the supreme leader in the newly-crowned national political party to urge him to stay on. However, this is directly opposite to the party's much-touted stand that claims that “hum politics badalne aaye hain”.

"If Kejriwal were to be arrested, he should still retain his position as chief minister, as he has been entrusted with the mandate by the people of Delhi to govern," the MLAs affirmed after the meeting on Monday.

In fact, the position is exactly opposite to what the party had imposed for its serving ministers in Delhi and Punjab, who were forced to resign after they were booked by various investigative agencies.

Over the past few months, several AAP Ministers including, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Satyendar Jain and Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari had to step down from their respective positions after they were booked and arrested by investigative agencies.

Sources stated that Kejriwal, being an astute politician, has tried to indicate through this urgency expressed by Delhi legislators that they are unable to find a suitable leader to lead the party and government, so they need him to stay on.

“However, the real reason behind the move seems to be that Kejriwal doesn’t want to lose control over the party and position of Delhi Chief Minister. Because he knows very well that once he hands over the important positions to someone else in the party it would be very difficult for him to regain the positions. No politician worth his salt would give up such important posts,” sources said.

It was also pointed out that a similar political issue was tackled in 1997 by the Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who appointed his wife Rabri Devi to the top job when he was forced to resign following the arrest warrant issued against him in corruption charges relating to the fodder scam. However, a repeat of such a stunt is unlikely in largely urban voter-dominated AAP.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources alleged that in the last several years Kejriwal has not held a single portfolio and doesn’t hold any ministerial charge so why is the AAP leadership urging him to stay on?

"Instead of resigning or giving a fit answer to the BJP, as the AAP has alleged targeting by the saffron front, the party’s indulgence in posturing over the possible arrest of Kejriwal isn’t likely to help it in the long run. The AAP needs to urgently revisit its political strategy on the issue to remain what it claims to be “party with a difference,” the BJP leaders have challenged.