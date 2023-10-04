Rising witchcraft concerns prompt crackdown in Afghanistan, 200 arrested

New Delhi: As Afghanistan grapples with mounting poverty, illness, and widespread hardship, a growing number of its population has fallen prey to the allure of witchcraft, black magic, and amulets.

The Pan-Islamic Taliban, who currently rule the nation, have taken notice and are contemplating the implementation of strict laws to combat these practices.

In a recent announcement, the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue revealed that nearly 200 individuals, who are purportedly involved in witchcraft and sorcery, have been detained across the country.

According to Akif Mahajar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, the detained individuals include women. Tolo news agency quoting Abdul Hai Faizani, a religious cleric in Afghanistan emphasized that sorcery is strictly forbidden in Islam, urging people not to engage in actions that run counter to Sharia law and to avoid placing trust in sorcerers.

In response to the increasing prevalence of witchcraft, especially in rural areas, the Taliban government has declared its intention to impose a ban on practices such as witchcraft, black magic, amulets, and what they refer to as 'false feet.'

These practices often prey on vulnerable individuals suffering from poverty, illness, unemployment and hardship, who are easily deceived by the promises of these practitioners.

A common tradition in Afghanistan and other South Asian countries involves women seeking charms known as 'Tawiz' from religious healers in hopes of securing a better future for their children.

Many Afghan Muslims believe in the existence of jinn and the reality of the evil eye, further fuelling the demand for such services.

Additionally, the belief in the evil eye, fueled by jealousy and envy, has contributed to family disputes. In some instances, secret exorcisms are conducted within families to ward off malevolent spirits or the devil.

The proliferation of these practices is not without consequences. They exploit those who are already suffering, leading to significant societal impact.

In some cases, disputes and tensions within households arise, as personal misfortunes or damages to homes are attributed to witchcraft or sorcery rather than situational or political factors.

Islamic tradition vehemently opposes the use of sorcery or appeals to jinn, emphasizing that Muslims should rely solely on God and prayers for protection against sorcery and malicious spirits, eschewing talismans and other means of supernatural defence.

The surge in reliance on traditional religious and magic healers has become a major concern for the Taliban government, particularly in the absence of adequate healthcare infrastructure and the increase in unemployment. The vulnerability of the population to exploitation by unscrupulous practitioners is a pressing issue.

In late 2021, as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, reports emerged of witches attempting to counter the group's influence by sharing links to charities aimed at aiding Afghans. This intriguing development highlighted the complex interplay between traditional beliefs and modern challenges in the war-torn nation.

Afghanistan's population finds itself at a crossroads, where ancient traditions collide with contemporary hardships. The Taliban government's crackdown on witchcraft and related practices reflects an attempt to address these issues, even as many continue to seek solace in the mysticism of traditional healers and amulets.