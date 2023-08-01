RLD-BJP alliance hits speed bump over possible merger, seat sharing

New Delhi: Talks between Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party have hit a speed bump as the two parties haggle over a possible merger or a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources stated that while the BJP is insisting on a merger of the RLD within the saffron unit, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is leaning towards contesting as an ally and has expressed his unwillingness for a merger within the saffron fold.

Another issue that has been creating trouble in the agreement between the two political parties is the finalization of the number of seats that the RLD will be allocated for contesting in 2024.

“While Chaudhary is insisting on being allocated seven seats in the forthcoming general elections, the BJP has offered only two seats, Baghpat and Mathura, to RLD,” sources said.

Sources pointed out that BJP chief JP Nadda is understood to be in direct touch with Chaudhary and the issue is likely to be resolved soon.

RLD, a key party in western Uttar Pradesh with a hold over Jat voters has rubbished any possibility of an alliance. However, the fact BJP did not induct a single Jat leader from the state in the reconstituted organizational set-up announced last week has once again fuelled speculation on the imminent alliance.

While most communities have found representation in BJP’s new organizational set-up that will lead it into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, one key but significant community - Jats are missing.

The BJP hopes that by weaning away RLD from its present alliance with the Samajwadi Party, it would be able to secure western Uttar Pradesh in 2024.

The RLD is considered to be strong in the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh. By allying with Chaudhary, the BJP hopes to consolidate the Hindu votes in the region and aim at another strong show by saffron candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the region.

The RLD had contested recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

With the Jat community consisting of about 25-35 per cent of the total population in about 20 Lok Sabha seats in the region, the BJP is desperate to woo these voters.

After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, western UP saw a massive Jat-Muslim polarization.

As a result of this, in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP was able to secure a majority of the seats in the region after strong backing from Jats and Hindu general castes in the region.

While in 2014 the BJP was able to secure all 18 seats in western UP, the tally came down by five seats and the saffron front was only able to secure 13 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In an attempt to arrest the downward slide of the saffron unit in western UP and its reach amongst the Jat community, the BJP had last year also appointed Bhupendra Chaudhary, a Jat leader, its state unit chief.

NewsDrum had earlier reported that in an effort to consolidate its vote bank and secure more seats from Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is in talks with the RLD for a possible tie-up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A possible accommodation of the RLD chief in the Union cabinet while two of his party representatives in the Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers has also been discussed.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to seek a third term in 2024, the importance of Uttar Pradesh in the BJP's political numbers game has increased immensely. UP elects 80 MPs to the lower house of the Parliament.

Uttar Pradesh has been the biggest contributor to the BJP’s electoral cause nationally in 2014 and 2019. And the party hopes for a similar strong show in 2024.

The electorate in the state has wholeheartedly backed the duo of Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the last four important polls in the state, two Lok Sabha and two state Assembly polls.

The saffron unit is hoping to plug the gaps in western UP by formulating an alliance with the RLD and help ensure that the saffron alliance wins more seats in 2024.