'Saboot gang' now demands evidence for Babar's rampage in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Oh, the Saboot Gang strikes again. A motley crew of motivated journalists, armchair historians and opposition cheerleaders have now set their sights on the Ayodhya saga.

They're demanding ironclad “proof” that a Ram temple was demolished to build the Babri Masjid back in 1528.

Seriously? Have they completely lost their marbles, or is this just another episode in their endless quest to undermine anything related to the faith of a large section of the country?

These are the same geniuses who, after the 2016 surgical strikes across the LoC that avenged the Uri attack, screamed from the rooftops: “Where's the proof? Show us the videos!” As if the Indian Army was obligated to live-stream their ops for these skeptics' entertainment.

Then came the 2019 Balakot air strikes, pulverising Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in retaliation for the Pulwama attack. Again, the chorus: “Saboot kahan hai? No satellite images? Fake news!”

Never mind the international confirmations and the Pakistani government's own fumbling admissions; the Saboot Gang needed courtroom-level exhibits, or it didn't happen.

Fast forward to today, and they've escalated their absurdity to historical proportions.

Now, they're fixated on Ayodhya, insisting on “evidence” of a temple demolition that happened nearly 500 years ago.

In an interview with former Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, journalist Sreenivasan Jain’s logic says that the evidence found in the ASI excavation could have been damaged by something else.

The "very erection" of Babri mosque was the "fundamental act of desecration", DY Chandrachud tells me.



Fair point. If this gang applies logic for questioning, here is a logical question staring at them - why on earth would Babar make a mosque exactly above the birthplace of Lord Ram in such a huge country?

Was Ayodhya his capital? Of course not.

Then why did he choose to go to Ayodhya, about 700 kilometres away from Delhi?

Isn’t it normal for such places of revered importance to be worshipped? These places are popular, with or without huge structures.

Isn’t it logical that Babar chose the place due to this importance and demolished the temple, whether big or small, and built the Babri mosque?

Babar invades, levels a sacred site and slaps a mosque on top. Standard Mughal playbook, and these clowns want what? Eyewitness testimonies? CCTV footage? A signed confession from the emperor himself? Unfortunately, no one's alive from 1528.

There were no smartphones, no dashcams and certainly no “impartial” media like Al Jazeera to document the carnage.

Ideally, this gang would only have believed it if the Mughal ruler had bragged about desecration in his own memoirs, the Baburnama.

Jain argued with the former CJI that one wrong doesn’t deserve another.

Didn’t he just mean that the demolition of the Ram Temple and building a mosque over it was wrong? Yes.

But how could reclaiming your own property be wrong? It is documented that the Babri demolition was a result of years of suppression for political reasons.

But let's not pretend this is about genuine inquiry. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) dug up the site in 2003 and found clear remnants of a massive 12th-century temple structure beneath the Babri Masjid: pillars with Hindu carvings, terracotta figures and architectural features that strongly indicate a temple, not some random shed.

Even K.K. Muhammed, a respected Muslim archaeologist from the ASI team, publicly stated that a Ram temple predated the mosque and was likely destroyed for its construction. Historical records from multiple sources, including non-British Muslim chroniclers, corroborate the demolition story.

The Supreme Court in 2019 acknowledged the underlying structure while noting the lack of “conclusive” proof of deliberate demolition, but that's legalese for “we have enough to infer it happened without a smoking gun from the 16th century.”

Yet, the Saboot Gang clings to cherry-picked dissenters, like those from left-leaning outlets, who twist facts to claim “no evidence at all.”

While they demand “saboot” for everything Hindu-related, they swallow Islamist narratives whole with no questions asked.

The Saboot Gang hasn't “lost it,” they never had it.

If they want evidence, let them dig up Babar's grave and ask him. Good luck with that.