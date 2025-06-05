Siddaramaiah's ‘unexpected smile' over 'unexpected crowd' causing 'unexpected tragedy’

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under intense scrutiny after video footage of his response to the tragic Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede surfaced on social media.

In the clip, widely shared via an Instagram post, an unmistakable smile plays across his face as he addresses the assembled media even as audible laughter ripples through the crowd.

The stampede, which occurred Wednesday afternoon sound 4.30 PM outside the storied Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed the lives of at least 11 people and injured over 30 when thousands of fans attempted to force their way through a closed gate.

In the footage, Siddaramaiah leans toward the microphones and, with a slight grin, states: “It is an unexpected tragedy. We didn’t expect a crowd of 3–4 lakh people when the capacity is 35,000.”

His half-smile, juxtaposed against the gravity of several bodies being carried away on stretchers, drew instant outrage online.

A person can be heard chuckling in the background, hinting tacit approval of a leader smiling in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Within hours, NewsDrum’s clip of Siddaramaiah’s remarks went viral.

Journalists and opposition leaders alike seized on the incongruity of the CM’s demeanor. Rather than conveying solemn regret or unreserved empathy, his smirk and casual tone struck many as detached and tone-deaf.

