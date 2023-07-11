Slain Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar had found allies in gangsters

New Delhi: Indian security officials suspect that Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was behind the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the ex-Khalistani, accused of masterminding the 1985 bombing of an Air India flight over the Atlantic sea killing all 329 on board. But Malik was a changed man in his last years praising the Modi government and visiting India after his removal from the blacklist of people barred from visiting India.

Advertisment

Punjab gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla who fled to Canada a few years back was working as a muscleman for Nijjar and helped Nijjar in the elimination of Malik, suspect security officials.

Dalla was declared a designated terrorist by the Ministry of home affairs in January this year.

Advertisment

Dalla and Nijjar were working together to plan killings in Punjab, Indian officials suspected.

Nijjar had openly talked about teaching Malik a lesson and when he was killed the needle of suspicion hoovered around Nijjar only. Nijjar was fully mixed with criminal gangs and no doesn’t surprise Indian officials that a bullet was waiting for him too.

Malik was one of the wealthiest men in the Punjabi diaspora of British Columbia.

Advertisment

According to Indian officials, Malik was what Nijjar wanted to become and till the time he was alive, it wasn’t possible.

Officials say don’t miss on the similarities in the killings of Malik and Nijjar. Both seem to be typical gangland killings and there are many that seem to be similar to hits orders by Canadian gangsters among whom many are from the diaspora families.

Part 2: Canada was playing with fire for a long and now it has started burning the house

Advertisment

Besides Arsh Dalla, many gangsters from Punjab have fled to Canada which provides safe heaven to them because of already existing diaspora gang networks and the problem has turned more acute because the local police turning a blind eye to Khalistani activities there due to diaspora vote bank politics.

“It won’t be ever possible to create a Khalistan in India but if the Canadian authorities keep turning a blind eye to Khalistani activities there, it is entirely possible one day Khalistan may be created there. It's a real danger for Canada,” says a police officer who wants to remain anonymous.

Indian officials have repeatedly given all details of the Khalistani-gangster elements based in Canada for the last many years and but the Canadian authorities have never taken action and chose to ignore all the warnings, added the official.

The narco-terror combine in Canada is getting fuelled by the Punjab gangsters who have fled there and they are now mixed with the Khalistani elements. They are involved in bringing drugs to Canada and exporting terror to Punjab. It is a dangerous mix. But Canada is yet to learn a lesson. The Khalistani elements have upped the ante since the killing of Nijjar and held protests outside the Indian high commission and opened calling targeting of Indian diplomats there. The Canadian national security advisor has accused India of meddling in its affairs rather than looking inwards.

But they should be aware of the fact that in the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985, most of those killed were Canadian citizens only.