Sonam Wangchuk arrested in Leh; Centre cites 'Gen Z, Arab Spring' remarks for violence

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday by the local police in Leh. The action comes following violent protests on Wednesday by youths and supporters of a movement demanding statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the Ladakh region. The protests left four dead and over 70 injured.

The Centre on Thursday had cancelled his NGO licence, alleging violations of FCRA rules.

The home ministry attributed the mob violence to Wangchuk’s 'provocative speeches' with references to the 'Arab Spring' and, apparently, the 'Gen Z protests in Nepal'. His speeches went viral on social media.

Wangchuk, on the other hand, had claimed that the government was building a case against him to arrest him. He had also said that if he were arrested, the action would boomerang.

Wangchuk is a senior member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB). Along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the LAB has been mainly leading the agitation in Ladakh for the past several years.

Sources in Ladakh said Wangchuk, who had led the recent ‘Anshan’ (hunger strike) in Leh, was to continue it for 35 days. However, he had to end it on the 14th day, soon after violence broke out. He was vehement that peace and violence cannot go together, and violence obstructs his campaign to fulfil the demands of Ladakh.

On Wednesday, before the arson, only a few people were around the protesters. “Suddenly, hordes of people came from the Ladakh Festival side and started pelting stones on government buildings, vehicles, and damaging properties,” sources added.

The festival was initially planned for three days. But on the third day, the festival was cancelled. “It appears that the administration perhaps got a tip off of some kind of disturbance, and the festival was cancelled on the last day,” sources added.

They claimed that there have been no government job appointments for the last seven years. Many of those who have completed their masters and PhDs were supporting the Anshan “out of frustration”.

Ladakh has been demanding statehood and the Sixth Schedule for a long time now. There have been several rounds of meetings with home ministry officials. Former MP Thupstan Chhewang, who is now the chairman of the Apex body, was leading the talks with the ministry officials.

Apparently, the next round of talks was scheduled to be held on October 6. But the protesters felt that the talks should be advanced to an earlier date. In fact, a team from the Apex body will be in the capital tomorrow to request the ministry to advance the date.

Chhewang could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Sources said that in the manifestoes of the local hill council elections and the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP had promised to fulfil the demands of Ladakh. However, the term of the hill council is coming to an end this month, and they don’t see a hope in the near future.

There is speculation that the Centre will extend the hill council’s period for a few more months because it is logistically difficult to hold elections in Ladakh in the winter.