Stone-pelting at RSS kids' camp and an amusing secular silence

New Delhi: Muslims not only attacked people celebrating the ICC Champions Trophy victory in MP’s Mhow and Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on the night of March 9, but they also pelted stones at a group of children at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) training camp in Thane’s Kachore village, Dombivli.

Interestingly, the ulemas and other religious figures remained silent as the sanctity of Ramadan hung in the air.

The Tilak Nagar police have filed an FIR and launched a probe into the assault, but a deafening silence from India’s self-proclaimed secular guardians reveals more than the investigation ever will.

The Veer Savarkar Shakha, a three-month-old initiative led by President Sanju Chaudhary and teacher Pawan Kumar, was training kids and locals in discipline and teamwork when the attack occurred around 8 PM.

Stones flew from nearby bushes, targeting a group of innocent children whose only “crime” was participating in a RSS-organised activity.

No injuries were reported, but the intent was chillingly clear. Police have since increased security, yet the perpetrators remain at large.

Where is the outrage? If this were a madrasa or a minority gathering pelted with stones, the secular brigade—politicians, intellectuals, and media alike—would be tripping over themselves to condemn the act.

Editorials would flow, hashtags would trend, and candlelight vigils would light up the night.

But when Hindu kids are attacked at an RSS camp, the response is a collective shrug.

This isn’t just silence; it’s selective mutism, a hallmark of India’s so-called secular ethos that bends over backwards to shield one community while ignoring another’s pain.

Ramadan is underway, a time when peace is preached from every minaret. Yet, in Kachore, that peace was shattered by stones aimed at children. Were these kids too loud in their drills? Too visible in their saffron spirit? Or is it that the mere existence of an RSS camp, teaching values to the young, is provocation enough?

The secularists won’t ask. They’re too busy polishing their halos, too entrenched in a narrative that paints Hindus as perpetual aggressors, never victims.

This isn’t about the RSS’s ideology—love it or loathe it. It’s about kids being targeted in an act of cowardice and the eerie quiet that follows.

It’s warring the parents of not sending their children to RSS camps.

The police may investigate, but the real culprits here aren’t just the stone-throwers lurking in the bushes. It’s the ecosystem of apologists who refuse to call this what it is: an attack on innocence, timed with a hypocrisy that Ramadan’s faithful might blush at if only they cared to look.

The pattern is familiar. Hindu gatherings, be it religious yatras or celebrations — face disruption, and the secular chorus stays mute.

Stones fly, and the blame somehow circles back to the victims: “They must have provoked it.”

But what provocation can children offer? The answer doesn’t matter to those who’ve mastered the art of looking away.

This secular silence isn’t neutral, it’s complicit.