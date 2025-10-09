Trafficking, assaults, and cover-ups: The dark side of women safety in TMC-led Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal has witnessed a surge in crimes against women over the past decade, with data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlighting the state's challenges. Under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, incidents of violence, including rape and assault, have drawn national attention, prompting calls for improved safety measures and accountability.

According to the NCRB's 2022 report, West Bengal recorded 34,738 cases of crimes against women, ranking high in absolute numbers across India. The rate stood at 71.8 incidents per 100,000 women, above the national average of 66.4. Rape cases in the state exceeded 3,000 out of the country's total of 31,516 that year.

Preliminary figures for 2023 showed a 15.3% increase from the previous year, while mid-2024 data from state police indicated over 4,000 rape and assault cases. Projections for 2025 suggest the total could surpass 40,000, marking a potential 20% rise from 2022 levels. Conviction rates remain low at around 17%, compared to the national average of 27%, raising concerns about judicial delays and enforcement.

A 2024 study by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements rated West Bengal's "women's risk index" at 8.2 out of 10, the highest in eastern India. The report factored in underreporting, estimated at 70% due to factors like intimidation.

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), have seen campaigns such as #BengalRapeState, reflecting public outrage over perceived governance lapses.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport while en route to North Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Several high-profile cases have underscored these issues, often involving allegations of institutional failures and political connections.

One prominent incident occurred on August 9, 2024, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty. The autopsy revealed severe injuries, including fractures and strangulation.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested as the main accused.

The case sparked controversy over an alleged cover-up. The FIR was filed after a 12-hour delay, with initial police reports suggesting suicide. Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the then-principal, faced accusations of evidence tampering and pressuring staff. Ghosh, who has ties to TMC, was later investigated for financial irregularities at the hospital.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2024. Junior doctors staged a 40-day strike demanding justice. Protests led to vandalism at the hospital, which the government attributed to external elements. By January 2025, Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, though the victim's family alleged a broader conspiracy and expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

In a related development, CBI raids in August 2025 targeted TMC MLA Atin Ghosh over hospital-linked irregularities. Mamata Banerjee addressed the incident by organising a women's rally and emphasising environmental and safety priorities, while criticising opposition involvement.

Echoing similar concerns, a case at South Calcutta Law College (Kasba campus) unfolded on June 27, 2025. A 24-year-old law student reported being gang-raped by three individuals, including Manojit Mishra, a member of TMC's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). The victim described being assaulted in a seminar room and threatened with video dissemination.

Mishra and his accomplices were arrested, but the handling drew criticism. TMC MP Manas Bhuniya and MLA Madan Mitra made statements suggesting the victim's actions contributed to the incident, leading to backlash. Even TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the response "embarrassing." Delays in DNA testing and allegations of protection for the accused fueled protests, with students clashing with police.

A 2025 study from Jadavpur University noted a 40% increase in campus harassment, attributing it partly to student wing dynamics in educational institutions.

In rural areas, the Sandeshkhali incident in January 2024 highlighted allegations of systemic abuse. Women in the Sundarbans village accused TMC block president Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of rape, land grabs, and trafficking. Over 200 complaints described abductions and forced land conversions for shrimp farming.

Shahjahan evaded arrest for 55 days amid post-poll violence following the 2021 elections. The CBI took over in April 2024 on High Court orders, filing cases for rape and murder. TMC described the claims as politically motivated, and over 50 women reportedly retracted statements under pressure. Shahjahan was arrested in February 2024, with probes revealing links to ration scams. He secured bail in June 2025, amid Supreme Court criticism of state delays. Amnesty International reported displacement of 500 families due to land issues.

Human trafficking remains a concern, with NCRB 2022 data placing West Bengal third nationally at 1,261 cases, a 25% rise from 2021. On September 11, 2025, Kolkata Police rescued nine minor girls from a Burtolla brothel, aged 12-17, trafficked from Jharkhand and Bihar. Arrests included brothel owners allegedly linked to local protection rackets. Victims reported beatings and forced prostitution, with families facing post-rescue intimidation.

Similar patterns emerged in Murshidabad during April 2025 violence over Waqf amendments, where 500 residents fled amid assaults and abductions. In Dinhata, an eight-month pregnant BJP worker alleged assault by TMC supporters in August 2025.

More recently, on September 15, 2025, at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital in East Midnapore, facility manager Zahir Abbas Khan was arrested for allegedly raping contractual staff. Victims cited ignored complaints and job threats. The case involved delayed FIRs, with TMC locals defending Khan. The National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, prompting action.

Broader trends show rising incidents in regions like North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, with dowry deaths up 18% per NCRB 2022. A 2024 London School of Economics study estimated actual figures could be 2-3 times higher due to underreporting. Amnesty's 2025 report documented over 150 cases of post-FIR pressure.

As West Bengal approaches the 2026 assembly elections, these incidents have intensified demands for reforms, including fast-track courts and witness protection. The government has reiterated commitments to women's safety and environmental compliance, while opposition parties call for federal oversight.