Trudeau's outburst against India shifts focus from Chinese meddling in Canadian elections

New Delhi: In March this year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) disclosed that it was investigating two, what it described as, “police stations” run by Chinese government officials in its Quebec province.

Yes, you read it right. The Chinese government was running police stations on Canadian soil and what was their objective - to threaten and harass, intimidate or even kidnap those who ran away from China and had taken shelter in Canada and were critical of the Chinese communist regime.

Now let’s see what was the response of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Just watch the words: “We’re making sure the RCMP is following up on this and that our intelligence systems are taking this seriously. This is an issue that concerns us enormously.”

No address to the House of Commons. No meetings with close G7 allies asking their leaders to tell China not to interfere in Canadian affairs. No pull aside at the UN General Assembly telling world leaders how China is violating the sovereignty of Canada.

Mind you, it was not some “credible allegation” but the discovery of two police stations announced by the Canadian police saying matter of factly that the police stations were being run by Chinese government officials.

Oh, despite such an outrageous discovery, Canada didn’t expel any Chinese diplomat. Or the Canadian foreign minister openly identified the chief of Chinese intelligence in Canada by name saying he was being expelled.

If this was not enough, now sample this: In July this year, a Chinese Canadian Wei Hu, 57, living in Canada since 2000, allegedly committed suicide. However, the RCMP found that he was a target of Operation Fox Hunt launched by the Chinese government to threaten and silence those expatriates who were critical of the Beijing regime.

The RCMP launched an investigation from the national security angle after a witness said Wei Hu had complained that he was being harassed by the Chinese government. It was suspected that many times the Chinese intelligence agencies tell dissidents that either they return home or commit suicide. A similar kind of message was received by a Chinese dissident in the US too.

And now the gem of all: Canada formally launched an enquiry into Chinese meddling in its electoral process.

Special rapporteur to hold enquiry into Chinese meddling, David Johnston in May released a 55-page report on foreign interference in Canadian institutions and said: “Foreign governments are undoubtedly attempting to influence candidates and voters in Canada. Much has been done already, but considerably more remains to be done to strengthen our capacity to resist foreign interference.”

The meddling happened in the 2019 and 2021 elections which Trudeau’s Liberal Party won.

But by raising a “credible allegation” that Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was bumped off by Indian agents now Trudeau has shifted the entire focus from China to India and that too without showing any evidence so far. The Chinese must be laughing in Beijing.

What Trudeau hasn’t realised is that he created a strengthened Khakistani network within Canada by alleging an Indian hand in Nijjar’s killing who was working in coordination with Punjab-based gangsters for targeted killings in India.

Trudeau is playing with fire which has started burning Canadian hands now. Two days back, a Punjabi gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha, who had fled to Canada on illegal documents, was killed by rival gangsters in Canada. India had repeatedly raised the issue with Canadian authorities about Sukha and other gangsters getting safe haven in Canada but Ottawa didn’t raise a finger to address the issue

Update: The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh GILL, and notifications to family members have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

And now, Sukha’s killing has established that he was not only there but was part of a drug smuggling network there too. Trudeau has made his choice but it will come to haunt Canada in years to come.