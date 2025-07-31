Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: Why Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in defending India’s honour

New Delhi: Congess MP Rahul Gandhi’s latest tirade against the Indian economy was predictable, but this time he crossed a line even his coalition partners refused to touch.

When the US President called India a “dead economy,” Rahul chose not to defend the country but to echo the insult, declaring in Parliament and on social media, “He is right. The Indian economy is dead. I am glad President Trump stated a fact.”

Rahul’s script is to blame Modi for everything, blame Adani for the rest, and if a foreign leader mocks India, double down on the mockery.

Siding with a foreign leader’s taunt, especially when India is on the receiving end of a global power’s bullying, is a mistake no serious politician should make.

Even his own party doesn’t go that far. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla called Trump’s tariff move “an unfortunate step” and “a strategy against India,” warning that it will hurt Indian traders and the economy. Yes, he criticised the government for boasting about Trump’s friendship, but he stopped short of using Trump’s words to run down India.

Shashi Tharoor, meanwhile, brought much-needed maturity, calling the US move possibly a “bargaining tactic” and insisting India must stand behind its negotiators. Tharoor made it clear that India must protect its own interests, if the deal isn’t right, “we may have to walk away.”

He reminded everyone, “India is a proud and self-respecting nation, we have our interests, we have our red lines.” That’s leadership—even when you’re in the Opposition.

Rahul should take a look at his coalition partners too. Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, for example, disagrees with the government on plenty, but when Trump slapped a 25% tariff and called India “dead,” she didn’t parrot him. She called it what it was, arrogance or ignorance, and pointed to data showing India is a top-five, fast-growing economy.

Yes, the economy has its problems, joblessness, uneven opportunities, valid questions for any government. But when a foreign leader with his own re-election drama calls India “dead,” any responsible leader should push back, not play chorus. There are moments when national interest must come before personal score-settling. That’s what builds credibility.

If Rahul keeps repeating that India is “dead” just because Trump said so, he isn’t hurting Modi, he is hurting every Indian who works, builds, and dreams of a better country. He’s handing critics an easy win: that he’ll take any opportunity to attack the government, even if it means running down India itself.

Maybe it’s time for Rahul Gandhi to learn from his own party and his own coalition partners. Criticise the government all you want, but never let anyone doubt which side you’re on when it comes to India’s dignity.

National pride is not a BJP slogan, it’s just basic sense for anyone hoping to lead this country. Learn to defend India from a foreign insult; the people are not going to forgive or forget.