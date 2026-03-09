UGC Protest in Delhi

New Delhi: The crackdown on anti-UGC protesters on Sunday has put the BJP’s caste balancing challenge under fresh scrutiny, with sections of its traditional upper-caste support base accusing the party of betrayal.

Organisers of the March 8 protest, including influencer Ajeet Bharti, alleged that house arrests and denial of permission were politically motivated and aimed at shielding the government from embarrassment during the Prime Minister's programmes in Delhi.

In a detailed post on X, Bharti also listed a set of suggestions for the BJP leadership.

Among other things, he called for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urged the government to extend benefits such as free coaching, exam fee waivers and subsidised hostel facilities to economically weaker students from the general category on par with Scheduled Castes, and suggested reviewing the role of regulators such as the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education.

He also called for stricter action against what he described as caste-based hostility on campuses and social media, and suggested reviewing the scope of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, arguing that caste-based hate crimes against any community should be addressed.

X was flooded with posts questioning why peaceful general category gatherings were restricted while other protests in the past were allowed to continue.

Several users also accused mainstream media outlets of ignoring the demonstration despite detentions and online traction, asking why television channels and news agencies were not reporting from protest sites.

Political observers said the UGC regulations, though notified by an autonomous body, had become a political test for the BJP.

The UGC’s equity regulations were introduced to strengthen safeguards against caste discrimination in higher education institutions, but critics say some provisions are vague and could be misused.

The party's broader outreach has helped it consolidate upper-caste support in recent elections.

But any perception that it is backing Mandal-style politics risks unsettling that support base.

At the same time, any move seen as ignoring SC, ST and OBC concerns could hurt the party in states where reservation politics remains central.

Senior BJP leaders have largely stayed away from direct comment, with the issue being handled on law and order grounds.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, accused the government of suppressing dissent while claiming to stand for equality.

The Supreme Court's stay on the regulations had given temporary relief.

But Sunday's detentions brought the issue back into the political arena.

General category groups have announced nationwide "Jail Bharo" campaigns and said they will intensify pressure ahead of the March 19 hearing.

Social media trends reflected a clear divide, with one side demanding merit-based education and the other seeking stronger safeguards against historical injustice.

With assembly polls due in several states, the row over the regulations could influence voter sentiment.

The government now faces a difficult choice.

It can allow the issue to fade quietly or seek changes that address concerns on both sides.

Either way, Sunday's developments showed that caste remains central to India's political debate.

As videos from Dabri police station continued to circulate online, the UGC equity regulations shifted from a campus policy debate into a flashpoint in national politics.