Unease among AAP leaders over political projection of Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Though no one is talking about the issue openly, there is a growing unease amongst the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and cadre over political projection and the increasing ambition of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering in an alleged liquor policy scam case.

Murmurs and questions can already be heard in party circles on the undue promotion being received by Sunita, ever since the arrest of Kejriwal. Sources stated that several leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and many of the sitting Delhi Ministers of the AAP cabinet, have discussed this matter at the top leadership level of the party. However, they are seemingly reluctant to openly come out with any direct talk in front of other leaders and the party cadre

Sources pointed out that several senior AAP leaders are still outside judicial custody and were fairly well adept at handling the media and party issues. Hence, there was no urgent need to field Sunita Kejriwal for the same.

It has been reported that only five visitors — Kejriwal’s wife, daughter, son, private secretary Bibhav Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak — have been mentioned in the visitors’ register for regular visits to the imprisoned leader. Amongst these visitors, only Sunita has been making statements on behalf of the Delhi CM and none of his cabinet colleagues has made the important list.

Concern has also been raised in the party about Sunita reading Delhi CM's statements for the media, the public, and AAP legislators. "Under what Constitutional authority is she being allowed to issue a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi?” asked a party leader.

Sources stated that Kejriwal has not relinquished charge as Chief Minister, interestingly not even a single one of his cabinet ministers of Delhi or MLAs has been mentioned in this visitors’ register. This raised questions regarding the role being played by Sunita Kejriwal ever since the political crisis erupted.

Earlier too there had been speculation that Kejriwal had wanted to replace himself with his wife in case of the arrest by ED. "Though that scenario hasn't yet materialized, the way Sunita is being projected in the public raises eyebrows," sources added.

However, a section of the party believes that by bringing Sunita to the forefront, the party would be able to gain sympathy ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

With Kejriwal becoming unreachable to the party leaders, it is feared within the party that it may soon face overt and covert attacks by the BJP and other political parties. With allegations of Constitutional and political impropriety being raised over the sudden elevation of Sunita Kejriwal in the public discourse, ever since the arrest of the Delhi CM, it is time that the party which claims itself to be “different” comes out with a clear stand on the issue.

Projecting Sunita Kejriwal as the mainstay of the people’s movement like AAP, while several of its senior leaders are still active, could end up harming the party instead of providing it with much-needed sympathy. It would be prudent on the part of the AAP to course correct and ensure that it brings forth elected representatives and not a family member of the incarcerated CM to raise governmental and political concerns.