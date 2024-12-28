Unified global response crucial to combat borderless crime of online child sexual abuse

New Delhi: As technology transcends borders in the vast landscape of the digital world, the crime of online child sexual abuse is gradually threatening the most vulnerable sections of society.

The scale of online child sexual exploitation is not just statistics but a profound human tragedy inflicted on children that demands a unified global response to protect them from the perpetrators.

More than 300 million children across the globe are victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse each year, according to research by the University of Edinburgh, which found that 12.6% of the world’s children have been victims of nonconsensual talking, sharing, and exposure to sexual images and video in 2023.

This staggering figure highlights the pervasiveness of this crime and the far-reaching impact that is often hidden behind closed digital doors.

For many, statistics are just numbers-difficult to comprehend and easier to ignore. But behind every number is a story.

Offences can also take the form of “sextortion”, where predators demand money from victims to keep images private, and abuse of AI deepfake technology.

With few clicks, the predators share explicit content, trade information, and operate with precision to target children across the continents for money. Yet, the global response to stop them remains fragmented and inadequate.

The alarming unity among perpetrators makes the absence of a coordinated global response all the more concerning.

Call to action

The world is waking up to this grim reality as reflected in the recently held ‘WeProtect’ two-day Abu Dhabi Global Summit-2024 which marked the launch of the ‘Abu Dhabi Call to Action’, a unified initiative to address current and emerging challenges in child protection within the digital world.

Under the theme ‘Focus on the Future’, the Global Summit saw the participation of over 600 stakeholders to discuss and take pre-emptive action on critical technology trends that will impact online child safety over the next 5-10 years.

The push came from the stakeholders from India who called for urgency in addressing the issue as they raised concerns about the growing digital penetration with over 900 million internet users, among whom children may inadvertently fall prey to Child Sexual Exploitative Abuse Material (CSEAM) delivered online.

This digital proliferation creates unprecedented risks, and forces of vulnerability, transforming the internet from a tool of connection and learning into a potential hunting ground for predators.

With ‘new narrative and lessons from India’, Bhuwan Ribhu, as child rights activist and founder ‘Just Rights for Children’ (JRC), a network of over 250 NGOs operating across 416 districts in India, led the conversation by acknowledging India’s efforts to combat child pornography.

Pertinently, it was on JRC’s Public Interest Litigation that the Supreme Court delivered its landmark ruling in September 2024 wherein the apex court criminalized not only the production of child pornography but also its downloading and storage.

"We need an international database with a globally binding instrument to share data and information about sex offenders across borders. These online criminals are organized and coordinated, so our response must be equally organized,” stressed Bhuwan Ribhu, whose words cut to the heart of a global challenge that transcends borders, cultures, and technological boundaries.

The call for an international database is not merely an idea—it is a necessity. A centralized system that tracks sex offenders globally, shares information across borders and holds perpetrators accountable irrespective of their location can act as a powerful deterrent.

Such a system could create unprecedented transparency, allowing law enforcement agencies to track and prevent potential abuses across national boundaries.

International collaboration emerged as the most critical strategy at the Summit to combat this global menace.

Bridging jurisdictional gaps

Jurisdictional boundaries limit law enforcement agencies, and the lack of a centralized, universally binding database allows offenders to exploit these gaps.

While countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom have implemented advanced tracking and monitoring systems for sex offenders. Yet, these systems are confined to national boundaries. The lack of a global framework allows offenders to relocate and continue their activities without fear of repercussions.

An internationally binding instrument could bridge these gaps. Such an instrument would require nations to share information, adopt uniform legal frameworks, prioritize and protect children over jurisdictional disputes, and empower countries to act swiftly and decisively.

Technology as a force for good

In this given scenario, technology companies have a significant role to play. Advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning are powerful tools for detecting and preventing online child sexual exploitation. Proactive monitoring, rapid reporting mechanisms, and strict content moderation policies will be essential in creating safer digital spaces.

Similarly, evolving legal frameworks must continue to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Cyber laws need to be dynamic, addressing emerging technologies and methods used by perpetrators.

This requires ongoing collaboration between technology experts, legal professionals, child psychologists, and law enforcement agencies.

Following public scrutiny and coordinated action against CEO Pavel Durov, Telegram banned more than 700,000 channels and groups sharing content related to child sexual exploitation in the app. Telegram also joined the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a global body with legal power to proactively seek out and remove images or videos of child sexual abuse. Now, it uses machine learning-powered systems that allow users to report content proactively on the platform. These measures show that when tech companies take responsibility, they can make a significant difference.

A shared responsibility

The fight against online child sexual abuse is daunting, but it is not unwinnable. It requires a multi-pronged approach involving governments, tech companies, law enforcement, educators, and civil society.

This isn’t just about passing stronger laws or building better tools. It’s about protecting childhood and the trust that every child deserves. It’s about standing up to a global network of abusers with an equally powerful network of protectors.

The global community must unite, driven by a shared commitment to protect the most vulnerable. Every step brings us closer to a just world where children can navigate the digital space without fear of transnational economic and organized online criminals.