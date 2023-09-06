Unveiling India’s G20 leadership: Uplifting global influence and spearheading India’s progress

New Delhi: Back in 1982, the Asia 82 event kickstarted the development of Delhi by improving roads and building new stuff. Then, the Commonwealth Games in 2010 made sports and stadiums grow across India, with new stadiums, footpaths, overhead bridges and swimming pools in Delhi.

Advertisment

Now, the G-20 is giving a big boost all over India, especially in New Delhi where they are redoing some infrastructure, adding theme-based art on the road crossings, adding greenery, rows of flowerpots, evergreen trees and up-ticking parks and cherry on the ice is new convention centre at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) that is decorated in the laser lights and surrounding water fountains mesmerising the onlookers.

Just think about India's journey like a story. The G20 Presidency is a special part of this India story when neighbourhoods are struggling with inflation, decrease in their growth, debt and violence, India's latest GDP growth rate at 7.8 per cent is like a festival to the ears of the inhabitants and envoy to the neighbours.

It is like when you read a chapter in a book and learn something important.

Advertisment

India's story includes moments like the 1982 Asian Games that changed Delhi's look and the 2010 Commonwealth Games that made sports popular across the country.

Now, the G20 Summit is making India economically grow and making the country more important and acceptable globally. It is like a bright light shining on India's talents, history, and diverse cultures.

Again, when we look back on India's time leading the G20, since December 2022, we see that India held about 200 meetings so far in over 50 cities across 21 states. This shows how India is sharing its uniqueness with the world. These meetings helped India grow visibility beyond a few known places and culture, and raise smarter cities in several states – places that use new ideas and technology to be better places to live in the future. The whole year of talking and sharing also made cities greener and friendlier to the environment and the masses conscious about global warming and climate change.

Advertisment

But this is not just about building people and environment-friendly cities. It is also about India's environment-friendly traditions and arts. Imagine finding an old treasure in your attic – that is what India did with its dying crafts, handlooms, and arts.

People from around the world attending G 20 meetings were amazed by the cottage industry's handmade products that will have an export boost in the coming time supporting the artisans and the environment.

This formidable engagement of delegates attending scattered meetings in different parts of India also gave them the chance to meet with the craftsman directly. It has not only propelled India's prowess but also beckoned the world to explore its multifaceted charisma.

Advertisment

A suggestive renaissance of forgotten crafts, handlooms, and silken wonders has emerged, captivating global audiences and reclaiming the rightful spotlight for India's myriad states and communities. This in the long run is going to give a major boost to India's environment-friendly goods to the developed and developing countries.

Now, as the curtain gently descends on India's stewardship of the G-20, a retrospective gaze of India's vibrant talents, heritage, and cultural mosaic unfurled on the global canvas.

The hallmark of this transformative epoch is unmistakably the rise of smart cities that have sprung up in the wake of these deliberations. A yearlong intellectual exchange has infused the urban tapestry with innovative design, digital ascendancy, and a conscientious drive toward sustainability. In addition, beyond the facade of geopolitics and urban renaissance, the G-20's resonance extends into the delicate corridors of culture, tradition, and artistry that definitely is going to increase tourism in the country.

The culmination of this vibrant symphony is poised to resonate at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9th and 10th, 2023. Here, the harvest of dialogues on geopolitics, tourism, healthcare, disaster management, climate resilience, energy transition, and global finance shall find their articulation in the outcome document setting a navigational course for the collective aspirations of the world's eminent leaders.

Challenges

But, like any story, there are problems too. India faced challenges, like the Russia-Ukraine issue that made things difficult. The Russian President is not attending the meeting. Chances are that the Chinese President may also not attend it and their second in line will substitute for them. Also, India's relationship with China is not smooth and is entering into a rough road. Despite these challenges, India managed to stay balanced and not take sides.

The G-20 Presidency also helped India's leaders at home. Prime Minister Modi and his party got a chance to show their skills in diplomacy and politics. It is like when you show your best skills in a game. India used this opportunity to prove it can solve problems and be a strong player in global discussions.

People who visited India for the G-20 meetings had good things to say. They liked India and promised to come back. Businesses got better, and rural areas also improved because of what India did during this time.

As the G-20 Presidency for India comes to an end in a couple of months, its importance is clear. It is a big achievement in India's journey of leading globally. The G-20 started as a group for talking about money, but now it is much bigger. It covers topics like trade, climate change, and health. When the 2023 G-20 Summit happens next week, it will be time for Brazil to take over. But India's influence will still be there, showing how India can use diplomacy, culture, and money to make things better for everyone.