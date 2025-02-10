Was 240-seat jolt in Lok Sabha a blessing in disguise for BJP?

New Delhi: Looking back, the 240-seat jolt that the Bharatiya Janata Party received in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls can now be viewed as a blessing in disguise for the saffron unit. The less-than-adequate performance served as a much-needed wake-up call to both the BJP and its supporters.

The recent wins in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls have revealed that the saffron party learnt from serious introspection to lay aside a certain confidence and the arrogance which comes with being a constant winner.

Moreover, the party was able to fuel its staunch supporters' determination by guilt of not doing enough in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. It brought them out in large numbers to vote and deliver victory in Haryana, Maharashtra and now Delhi.

On both ends, the hard lesson learnt from Lok Sabha Election 2024 was that complacency is dangerous and even the Gods don’t give you the luxury twice of missing a bullet, sources said.

A unified front was presented to the opposition in all these Assembly polls, state units worked on the ground while the central leadership of the party provided direction and political strategy.

This ensured that the BJP led not just in pockets, not just a particular class or caste but across regions and communities.

It was able to secure its highest-ever vote percentage and best-ever seats in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi Assemblies.

Another crucial factor was the onboarding of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Sangh played a crucial role in securing BJP's victories in the recent Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The RSS put in place a grassroots campaign for the BJP in these polls, ensuring a victory for the saffron unit.

As part of its outreach, the RSS cadres held thousands of meetings in these states where issues related to nationalism and public welfare measures of the Narendra Modi government were discussed.

Even as the electorate has given another chance to the BJP, it needs to deliver good governance and development in all these three regions to consolidate itself.