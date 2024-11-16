What emotional outburst at CNN over Matt Gaetz AG nomination means

New Delhi: The announcement by President-elect Donald Trump to nominate Congressman Matt Gaetz as the next Attorney General has elicited an unusually emotional response from CNN's staff.

CNN anchor revealed during a broadcast that its reporters and staff were seen crying and embracing one another in the hallways.

BREAKING: CNN reports that reporters have been seen crying and hugging in the hallway after Matt Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/jwbVMVbKE1 — The General (@GeneralMCNews) November 15, 2024

For CNN, a network often at odds with Trump's policies and administration, the nomination is a stark ideological shift in the leadership of the Department of Justice.

There is a concern among some in the media, including CNN, that Gaetz's appointment might lead to the politicisation of the DOJ.

They fear that his nomination could signal a move towards using the department for political retribution rather than justice.

The nomination might also reflect personal anxieties among journalists about the future of media freedom and their role in a political climate increasingly hostile towards critical press coverage.

The emotional response could be seen as a mixture of personal distress and professional concern over how the media might be treated under a Gaetz-led Department of Justice.

For many at CNN, the nomination might feel like a direct affront to their values of journalistic integrity and accountability.