Who are those lawyers whose comments were termed by CJI as disturbing?

New Delhi: Ever since Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that the recent tendency of lawyers to comment on pending cases or judgments is very disturbing, the two sides of the political and affiliated legal spectrum are claiming victories.
“Office-bearers and members of the bar should not forget while reacting to judicial decisions that they are officers of the court and not laypersons,” CJI said addressing the legal fraternity at the centenary year celebration of the High Court Bar Association of Nagpur on Friday.
CJI’s comments bear significance in the context of a recent letter written to him by a group of lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to pressure the judiciary and defame courts "on the basis of frivolous logic and stale political agendas”.
“A section of lawyers defend politicians by the day and then try to influence judges through the media at night,” the letter had said.
They create false narratives of a supposed better past and golden period of courts, contrasting it with the happenings in the present, the letter said, claiming that their comments are aimed at influencing courts and embarrassing them for political gains.
The letter drew a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said it is a "vintage Congress culture" to browbeat and bully others.
Legal news websites LiveLaw and Bar and Bench tried to attribute CJI’s comments to a letter written by the Supreme Court Bar Association to him in the electoral bonds case.
However, the interpretation of LiveLaw appeared to be far-fetched as the letter was directly addressed to CJI seeking a suo motu review of the Electoral Bonds case, and it was “not” any random comment made by any lawyer on the judgement of the Constitution bench.
Instead, many senior lawyers fighting the cases against the government’s decisions have been passing comments and casting aspersions on the apex court orders on various cases.
“It is convenient to attribute CJI’s comments to the SCBA’s letter written to him in the electoral bonds matter for a suo motu review of the order, which is the right of any lawyer, association, political party or company. The remarks by CJI were made after the letter written by 600 lawyers which actually shared the concerns raised by him. It is so convenient to overlook this fact when claiming victory,” said a top lawyer on the condition of anonymity.
Who are those lawyers whose comments were termed by CJI as disturbing?
