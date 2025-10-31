Who is the Indian-American in 'Trump 2028' Diwali photo from White House?

New Delhi: The Diwali celebrations at the White House this week turned into a moment of political intrigue when an Indian-American entrepreneur wearing a bright red “Trump 2028” cap was seen greeting former President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office.

The image, shot by Associated Press photographer Manuel Balce Ceneta and carried by multiple U.S. outlets, showed Trump shaking hands with Timmy Cheedala, CEO and Founder of New Jersey-based Natsoft Corporation, during the October 21 ceremony.

The sight of the cap, coupled with the charged atmosphere in the Oval Office, sparked renewed talk about whether the former President is gearing up for another run.

“The energy in that room was electric,” Cheedala told NewsDrum on the sidelines of the event. “You could feel a sense of momentum, a belief that America’s best days lie ahead.”

Cheedala said the cap, which Trump allies have showcased at recent appearances, was a signal of support for the policy agenda associated with the former President.

“If the President chooses to contest again, it would be to build on the wins we’ve already secured – from economic booms to border security – and to light the way against the darkness of division and decline,” he added.

Trump, however, has recently acknowledged that it is “pretty clear” the U.S. Constitution bars him from a third term, a point rooted in the 22nd Amendment.

Republican leaders have also described the “Trump 2028” hats as a trolling motif that keeps supporters engaged while baiting opponents.

Against that backdrop, the Diwali photo and Cheedala’s cap fed a wider conversation online about symbolism, messaging and the role of Indian-American community figures in U.S. politics.

Who is Timmy Cheedala?

A first-generation entrepreneur based in Somerset, New Jersey, Cheedala has built a career spanning over two decades in technology and business consulting.

He founded Natsoft Corporation in 2004, growing it into a 2,000-plus people company offering deep-tech and IT services across the U.S., India, and Southeast Asia

Before launching Natsoft, he served as Director at Sundaram Computers in India from 1996 to 2003. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cheedala holds a master’s degree in business administration and has led multiple innovation programs in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital transformation.

Known for his presence at several community and business events in the U.S., Cheedala describes himself as a “proud American of Indian descent” committed to fostering cross-border partnerships and entrepreneurship.

His leadership at Natsoft focuses on applying AI, blockchain, and analytics to sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and insurance.

Symbolism at a cultural celebration

The White House Diwali event, featuring traditional lamps and dignitaries from the Indian-American community, was meant to celebrate the festival’s message of light over darkness. But Cheedala’s red cap drew sharp attention, both for its political subtext and the optics of a campaign-style accessory at a formal cultural event.

Trump jokingly acknowledging the cap during the ceremony, the president greeted Cheedala warmly, shaking hands beside the Declaration of Independence display, a moment that has since become emblematic of the day’s dual narratives: cultural celebration and political speculation.

Donald Trump and Timmy Cheedala at Declaration of Independence

The viral image has sparked conversation across Indian and diaspora circles about how Indian-Americans are positioning themselves in U.S. politics ahead of the next presidential cycle.