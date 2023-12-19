Why are Chouhan's public meetings being viewed with suspicion by BJP's central leadership?

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s act of connecting with the electorate, over the past few days, isn’t being liked by BJP’s top leadership. By holding repeated public contact programs, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan may be pushing at what can be interpreted as “indiscipline” by the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership.

Despite being removed from the position of CM, Chouhan has been holding rallies and public contact programs across the state, giving sentimental calls to the electorate and evoking emotional responses for policies that were followed during his tenure as chief minister.

Sources stated that such events have never happened in the history of BJP and are being seriously viewed by senior leadership.

BJP prides itself on the discipline of its leaders and party cadres, who would do anything if asked by the saffron unit’s leadership. Leave any ticket, nomination or post for the greater good of the saffron ranks. However, this display by Chouhan is being viewed as a negative development as far as party discipline is concerned, sources said.

“When has this happened before in BJP and when it happened, what was its result? At present, this is not normal as he has recently been asked to move out of the office of chief minister. As a senior leader and disciplined worker of the BJP, such public display is not expected from him," sources said.

At these events, being held in various parts of the state, Chouhan received an emotional farewell from women supporters, whom he refers to as ladli behnas (dear sisters). Women supporters can be seen at these events crying and hugging Chouhan, urging him not to leave the chief minister's post. While earlier these events were being held under the aegis of the state government, now these are being held under the banner of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which aims to highlight the central government’s public welfare policies.

"There is a clear attempt to make his presence felt among his supporters and electorate even as the Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away. There is no rebellion as yet but it starts like this. This may be a last-ditch attempt by Chouhan to leverage his support ahead of the crucial polls,” sources pointed out.

What is the BJP leadership's plan?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been summoned to New Delhi and is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda today. The former CM is expected to be offered a respectable position and responsibility in the organization. A four-time CM and a major OBC face of the party, he may be assigned the post of National Vice President. Chauhan may also be asked to contest from his old Lok Sabha seat of Vidisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. By moving him to a role at the Centre, the party leadership hopes to weaken his influence in the regional political equation.

Madhya Pradesh BJP had earlier witnessed similar indiscipline by the then-former CM Uma Bharti. However, she was expelled from the party for the misstep and had to cool her heels outside the party for several years.

However, with just months to go for Lok Sabha polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third term in office, the BJP’s central leadership is expected to tread cautiously in dealing with the former MP chief minister. Chouhan is a grassroots leader and the saffron front doesn’t want to fuel any rebellion amongst its ranks ahead of the general elections.