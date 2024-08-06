Why Bangladesh crisis is a bad news for Congress

New Delhi: A few Indians could not hide their desperation in the last two days as they ended up gloating publicly over developments in Bangladesh where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was chased away from the country on the pretext of student protests.

Many Indians dream that something similar might happen in India and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be similarly removed from power.

Bangladesh was growing very fast. Regarding readymade clothes, the biggest global brands like Zara and H&M procured their stocks from Bangladesh.

Undoubtedly, the country was doing much better than our other neighbouring countries.

For the last 15 years, Sheikh Hasina had a stable government which was toppled in the name of student protests over a reservation.

Some are calling it a Chinese expansionism attempt, while others are calling it the handiwork of American and Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Some of these theories may be partially correct. Some are even saying that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was caught sleeping and such a big coup happened right under its nose.

If we talk about India and Bangladesh's political and economic scenarios, we find many similarities in them.

Like Bangladesh, the fast growth rate of the Indian economy coupled with strong and flourishing democracy has become an eyesore for the whole world.

India too has a stable government which recently started its third term. Sheikh Hasina started her fourth term recently.

Although, in India, one can only dream of a coup, according to the logic of terms of the government, it is not going to happen for 5 years.

The uproar in Bangladesh was about the reservation and it appears that people were working according to a similar toolkit in India too.

Congress was accused of dividing the country and society in the name of caste-based reservation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also talked about the country being in flames after the elections.

If not in India, these things happened in Bangladesh.

This does not seem to be a mere coincidence. This seems to be a case of one toolkit working in two countries.

The second aspect is related to the pictures of violence and vandalism.

Yesterday, we saw the scenes of vandalising the statue of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was Sheikh Hasina's father.

This was termed as the most unfortunate picture in the world till now.

In India too, people who are fully soaked into vote bank politics have started cursing this violence and vandalism.

In just one day, they are refraining from calling it a revolution. But do they expect the vote bank to control themselves? Do they expect that the vote bank will not break the statues of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru?