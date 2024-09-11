Why BJP's 'one person one post' principle isn't applied to Nadda?

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party is known to adhere to the ‘one person, one post’ principle and has taken pride in following it strictly over the past several years. However, apparently, its national president JP Nadda isn't seemingly keen on following the traditions and practices being followed by the saffron outfit over the past decades.

Nadda, who holds the post of BJP's national chief, is also saddled with the responsibility of the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Moreover, he has also been given the additional task of handling the party and government strategy in Rajya Sabha, after being appointed as the leader of the house in the legislature.

Sources stated that this might perhaps be the only instance in BJP's history that such a senior leader has continued to occupy important posts in government as well as organisation simultaneously.

It was pointed out that Nadda was already on an extension till Lok Sabha polls as BJP chief and he was supposed to step down after being appointed as the Union Health Minister. Nadda could have been included in the Union cabinet after a few months when a BJP chief or working chief would have been finalised, a source said.

However, the party has seemingly decided to continue with Nadda on these important positions without giving any clarity on the issue. Sources added that he is expected to continue as BJP chief till early next year. This has created a tricky issue as he is technically the boss of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party while being subordinate to him within the government, another source pointed out.

Murmurs within BJP

This non-adherence to party traditions has led to murmurs in the BJP on the double standards being imposed by the saffron unit's top brass on other leaders when implementation of such principles is in question.

Though leaders do not have courage to openly oppose this violation of established norm, a whisper campaign has already started within the saffron camp.

Sources pointed out that Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary had resigned as Cabinet minister from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet a day after being appointed the state party chief.

Just last month BJP Gujarat president CR Patil expressed his desire to step down from his role, citing the party's 'one person, one post' rule, as he had been appointed as a Union Minister.

It was pointed out that the history of the BJP is replete with such instances and it would do Nadda's image a world of good if he decides to relieve himself of at least one of these important positions.