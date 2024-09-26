Why is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra missing from Assembly polls campaign trail?

New Delhi: Despite using senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra successfully to campaign in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Congress has not adequately used her services in the ongoing Assembly polls.

Sources stated that the party General Secretary has been missing in action and is nowhere to be seen. Priyanka has been one of the star campaigners over the past few years, with senior leaders comparing her to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in charisma.

Though party leadership of both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have sought programs and rallies ahead of polls, it is learnt that Priyanka has so far not decided to actively participate in the process. In fact, her contribution thus far to the Congress' campaign has been to post support messages on social media.

Despite the Gandhi family's connection with Kashmir, she has also not ventured into the valley. This, many fear in the Congress, could end up hurting the cause of the grand old party in the crucial region, which is going to polls after several years.

Sources stated that this absence is creating a problem for the grand old party as it looks for senior leaders to fill in the gap. Though party's top leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, are on vigil regarding the ongoing Assembly polls, the absence of Priyanka is being felt by the local units, which want to regain Haryana and secure J&K with its alliance partners.

Interestingly, even the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has seemingly been distant from campaigning in the two regions. The senior leader was only able to join the campaign trail recently after his trip to the United States.

In the absence of Gandhi siblings, the grand old party has been left to seek the services of its local leadership, which is already facing a lot of factionalism.

BJP IT cell head and national spokesperson Amit Malviya took a dig at the absence of Vadra linking it to the accusations of land scam against her husband Robert Vadra.

प्रियंका वाड्रा को हरियाणा में कांग्रेस के प्रचार से दूर रखना समझ में आता है। क्योंकि उनके जाते ही राबर्ट वाड्रा के भ्रष्टाचार और लूट की कहानियां फिर ताजा हो जाएंगी।



लेकिन प्रियंका वाड्रा को तो जम्मू-कश्मीर भी नहीं भेजा। क्या राहुल गांधी कैंप उन्हें आगे नहीं बढ़ने दे रहा है? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 26, 2024

Preparing for Wayanad by-polls?

With the Congress declaring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, it is believed that the party general secretary is preparing for the forthcoming battle.

The party wants Priyanka to win from the seat with an unprecedented margin from the Lok Sabha seat which was vacated by her brother after he was also elected to the lower house from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt that top leadership of the party is closely monitoring the constituency and regular trips to Kerala are being made to ensure a big victory.

Though victory in Wayanad is a must for the Congress' prestige, it should not forget that securing a win in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana is crucial. As this victory to the grand old party could end up giving another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is still smarting under an inadequate performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.