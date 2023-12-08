Why Modi chose Rajnath, Khattar and Munda for Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: With the BJP appointing central observers for three states it won on Sunday, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may soon get their chief ministers and their deputies.

The appointments of observers give a clear indication that Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go back to Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, respectively.

For Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey would be sent as central observers.

Sending Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan means Vasundhara will have to compromise on deputy CMs probables, perhaps, who are not of her choice.

On the other hand, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman and Asha Lakra have been named as observers for Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending Khattar to MP means Modi, and not Amit Shah, will call the shots and handle the state in a manner that does not leave Shivraj slighted.

For Chhattisgarh, the central observers are Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam.

As Arjun Munda is being sent to Chattisgarh, it is highly likely that the will see a new chief minister. Renuka Singh, a tribal, is highly likely to be named the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh.