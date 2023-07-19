Why naming its grouping INDIA is a clever strategy by the opposition?

New Delhi: At the outset, the decision by 26 opposition parties to name their grouping INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) seems to be a well-crafted strategy.

Previously, the coalition led by the Congress was called United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Leaders of many opposition parties felt that the new rainbow coalition should have a new name as the UPA was perceived to be highly corrupt.

Public perception played a major role in the electoral decimation of the Congress party at the national level.

The opposition leaders were keen to shed that baggage and give their alliance a new name as some of them had vigorously campaigned against the UPA.

The name INDIA is likely to give some headache to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 2024 Lok Sabha election as its constituents will have to choose their words while attacking the opposition coalition carefully.

Any careless jibe could prove counter-productive for the rivals of the opposition grouping.

For example, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. His tweet that India is a name given by the British and time has come to shed the colonial legacy has earned him the wrath of the netizens and he is being massively trolled on social media.

"Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT," Sarma had tweeted.

While some have reminded him of the Indian Constitution, others have tagged a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking votes in the name of India.

The Congress too was quick to retort.

"Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmes. He’s asked CMs of different states to work together as ‘Team India’. He even made an appeal to Vote India! But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he throws a fit and says the use of India reflects a ‘colonial mentality’! He should go and tell that to his Boss," tweeted Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.

At the same time, the opposition alliance sought to address this by incorporating 'Bharat' in its tagline for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The tagline 'Jeetega Bharat (India Will Win)' appears to have been influenced by popular songs based on the lyrics 'Jeetega India'.

"Well begun is half done" is how some opposition leaders summed up their Bengaluru meeting on Tuesday.

They now gear up to discuss various modalities, including naming the convenor of the alliance and eleven coordination committee members apart from seat sharing, before the next conclave in Mumbai.