Why PM Modi chose Dhanteras for a major push in the health sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth nearly Rs 12,850 crore including the inauguration of phase II of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda in the national capital.

Advertisment

PM Modi also extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

The major push in the health sector was unveiled on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine.

As the nation celebrates Dhanteras, the focus isn't just on material wealth but also on health - a wealth beyond measure.

Advertisment

This day, traditionally dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician of Hindu mythology and the progenitor of Ayurveda, sees a unique blend of celebration for prosperity and well-being.

The ancient and the modern: Ayurveda's resurgence

Dhanteras, observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika, marks not only the onset of Diwali but also serves as a reminder of the holistic health practices that Ayurveda brings to the table.

Advertisment

This year, the festival has seen an increased interest in how ancient Ayurvedic practices are being integrated into modern health trends.

Ayurveda, which means 'the science of life,' has been experiencing a revival. Health enthusiasts and practitioners alike are turning back to this traditional system for its emphasis on natural healing, diet, and lifestyle changes over synthetic medications.

Contemporary adaptations of ayurvedic practices

Advertisment

Panchakarma: Traditionally an intensive detoxification process, Panchakarma has found new life in wellness retreats and luxury spas. Modern adaptations include shorter, more accessible treatments that cater to urban lifestyles, focusing on stress relief, rejuvenation, and preventive health.

Ayurvedic diet: With a growing awareness of diet-related health issues, there's a surge in interest towards the Ayurvedic diet, which categorizes food based on their properties (like hot, cold, light, heavy) and how they affect the doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). Chefs and nutritionists are now incorporating these principles in meal planning for holistic health.

Yoga and meditation: While not exclusively Ayurvedic, these practices complement the Ayurvedic approach to health. This Dhanteras, yoga studios across India offered special sessions focusing on balancing the doshas, which was particularly popular among the younger demographic seeking mental peace amidst their hectic lives.

Advertisment

Dr. Vaidya Suresh, a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner from Jaipur, said, "Dhanteras isn't just about buying gold and silver; it's about enriching our life's health. This day, we see an influx of people seeking not just treatments but advice on how to live according to Ayurvedic principles for disease prevention."

Dr. Priya Sharma from the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi added, "We're seeing a blend where modern medicine acknowledges the benefits of traditional practices. There's a significant shift towards natural remedies, especially post the global health crisis, where immunity and holistic health became focal points."

Economically, this health trend has led to a boom in the wellness industry. From the sale of traditional Ayurvedic herbs to the rise in demand for Ayurveda-based products, businesses are thriving. Retailers note a significant spike in sales of health-related items during Dhanteras, indicating a shift in consumer behaviour towards prioritising health.