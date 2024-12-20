Why the BJP can't afford to lose the narrative on Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party can't afford to lose the narrative on Dr BR Ambedkar. This became evident from the promptness with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders came to the defence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged controversial comments.

The saffron unit is in no mood to let go of an icon that it has been nurturing during its over ten years in power. BJP's narrative of being a follower of Ambedkar is crucial for the party's electoral prospects, particularly among Dalit voters.

By associating itself with Ambedkar's legacy, the BJP aims to project itself as a champion of social justice and equality. This narrative helps the party to counter opposition charges of being anti-Dalit and anti-poor.

Sources stated that the BJP knows very well that it could lose the narrative battle very easily as it did in the recent Lok Sabha polls when the opposition was able to push its agenda on allegations that “the Constitution of Ambedkar was in danger of being changed” if the saffron unit returned to power.

Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party was unable to counter the agenda pushed by the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, leading to the worst-ever performance of the BJP in Lok Sabha polls in the last three general elections.

Losing control of the Ambedkar narrative could have significant electoral implications for the BJP. It would allow opposition parties to seize the initiative and present themselves as the true defenders of the Dalit icon’s ideals. This could lead to a loss of support among Dalit voters, who are a critical constituency for the saffron unit.

This was the reason that Amit Shah was also forced to do a hurriedly called press conference at the BJP headquarters, flanked by the party chief and four senior Cabinet Ministers.

Furthermore, the BJP's emphasis on Ambedkar's legacy is also part of its broader strategy to rebrand itself as a party that champions social justice and inclusivity.

Ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party was considered to be a Brahmin and Bania party which was largely confined to the urban areas of the country.

However, ever since the declaration of an OBC PM candidate in the form of Modi, the party has been able to make significant inroads in underprivileged communities.

By reiterating its support to the Dalit icon’s ideals, the BJP aims to appeal to a broader range of voters and shed its image as a party that is primarily concerned with the interests of upper-caste Hindus.

In recent times, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly invoked Ambedkar's legacy, highlighting his government's efforts to promote social justice and equality.

For instance, Modi has pointed to his government's decision to celebrate Constitution Day and develop the 'Panchtirthas' associated with Ambedkar as evidence of its commitment to his ideals.

Overall, the BJP's narrative on Ambedkar is a critical aspect of its electoral strategy, and losing control of this narrative could have significant implications for the party's prospects in upcoming elections.

Ambedkar's legacy is a potent force in Indian politics, representing the aspirations of marginalized communities. The BJP's narrative on Ambedkar serves as a counterpoint to opposition charges that the party is anti-Dalit and anti-poor.