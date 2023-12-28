Why the BJP will say no to return of JDU within the NDA fold

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is understood to have said no to the possibility of a “ghar wapsi” of Janata Dal (United) within the National Democratic Alliance fold.

Over the past few weeks, the JDU has been making overtures towards the BJP, seeking an accommodation into the NDA again. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the BJP-led NDA in August last year. Though Kumar had joined forces with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, he has been making attempts to rekindle his ties with the erstwhile alliance partner.

The veto to the possibility of JDU's joining the alliance has reportedly come from the top. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s chief strategist Amit Shah are understood to be sternly opposed to giving any leeway to the JDU ahead of the next general elections, sources said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's backstabbing act hasn't been forgotten by the BJP leadership and they do not want to give him another chance ahead of the crucial polls. The BJP leaders from the state have instead been asked to prepare for the forthcoming election to the Lok Sabha with the present alliance partners. The feeling within the saffron unit is that the BJP should not give any more opportunity to Nitish Kumar, who has been termed as “Kursi Kumar”.

The JDU had reportedly started looking for greener pastures as there has seemingly been a fallout between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Moreover, internal surveys by the party have also revealed that the BJP and its allies are likely to sweep in the 2024 polls.

There is a strong belief in the saffron unit that it would be better for BJP to go into polls with minor allies, instead of pushing for bigger political players as it would also increase BJP’s political foothold in the electorally crucial state, sources said.

Earlier the BJP used to give more than its fair share to JDU during electoral contests in the state when it was a part of NDA. However, now the saffron unit will be seeking to put its own candidates on a majority of seats in Bihar, sources added

Losing power in Bihar meant that the party leadership and cadre would need to work extra hard to ensure a good performance in the 2024 polls. Moreover, the BJP isn’t likely to onboard any major alliance partner ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The walkout of Kumar, and joining hands with Lalu Yadav-led RJD, had ensured that projects and welfare policies implemented by the Centre are lacking in the state. Crucial infrastructure projects are also facing delays, a point likely to be raised emotionally with the state voters by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign pitch, sources said.

Bihar elects 40 MPs to the lower house of the Parliament. The BJP-led NDA won a thumping victory in Bihar getting 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP had contested on 17 seats and won all. While alliance partner JDU had secured 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party had emerged victorious on six seats. The opposition Congress was only able to secure one seat, while RJD drew a blank.

With BJP now in the driver’s seat, the saffron unit hopes to increase NDA’s present strength of seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as PM Modi seeks his third consecutive term in office.