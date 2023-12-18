Will Akhilesh Yadav forgive Congress and lead opposition's charge in Uttar Pradesh?

New Delhi: With Congress’ high command set to meet its Uttar Pradesh leadership, all eyes will be on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the opposition INDIA bloc prepares to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that the top leadership of the party is in touch with Yadav so as to bring him on board to lead the alliance’s charge in the crucial electoral battle. The leadership of the two parties have been in talks after an open rift was seen between the two allies in the electoral campaign for Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

Congress’ top leaders including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to attend the meeting with the party’s state leadership to discuss the election preparedness for Lok Sabha polls, where this strategic change in the political game plan is expected to be unveiled, sources said.

It is understood that after suffering massive losses in recent Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress is expected to offer more room to Akhilesh Yadav in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, sources added.

The amendment to its earlier policy, to go it alone, came after detailed introspection at the top level and it was felt that a grassroots leader from the Hindi heartland like Akhilesh Yadav needed to lead the India Alliance to successfully take on the ruling BJP, sources pointed out.

Yadav was extremely peeved by the way he was personally targeted by Congress’ top leader in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. The recent removal of Kamal Nath from the top party position in the state is also expected to be laid before Yadav as a matter that has been addressed by the party high command immediately. The decision on Yadav’s part to lead the INDIA bloc is being keenly awaited by the Congress’ leadership, sources said.

The grand old party’s leaders feel that the Congress doesn’t stand any chance in UP without the help of SP. By annoying the top leadership of SP, the Congress is only expected to create hurdles for itself in the 2024 polls. Hence, there is a need to mend fences immediately, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh elected the largest number of BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019. And the saffron party is hoping for a similar strong show in 2024. The INDIA bloc knows that a united and strong show by the opposition is necessary if it wants any chance to regain power at the Centre.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to seek a third term in 2024, the importance of Uttar Pradesh in the BJP's political numbers game has increased immensely.

The electorate in the state has wholeheartedly backed the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the last four important polls in the state, two Lok Sabha and two state Assembly polls.

If the Congress hopes to stop the victory chariot of PM Modi, it needs to immediately address the rift with its INDIA bloc partner, Samajwadi Party. The grand old party will have no chance if it continues to anger strong regional allies for the whims of a few of its top leaders. If it aspires to lead an INDIA bloc government at the Centre, immediate course correction is needed.