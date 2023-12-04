Advertisment
#Analysis

Will BJP repeat Vasundhara, Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CMs

author-image
Niraj Sharma
04 Dec 2023
New Update

Advertisment

After the election results in five states, speculations are being made on the names of the Chief Ministers. While it is almost certain that Revanth Reddy will become the Chief Minister in Telangana, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, suspense will remain on who the BJP will make its Chief Minister till the names are announced.

In this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE, senior journalists and political experts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi believe that BJP can go with its old face. However, he believes that BJP can find an alternative to Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh.

Besides, our experts also believe that Congress's defeat in three states is probably a good sign for Rahul Gandhi.

Watch the full episode...

#Narendra Modi #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #Raman Singh #Vasundhara Raje Scindia #Rajasthan Elections 2023 #Revanth Reddy #Chhattisgarh elections 2023 #Telangana elections 2023 #Madhya Pradesh elections 2023
Advertisment
Subscribe