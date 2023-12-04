Will BJP repeat Vasundhara, Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CMs

Advertisment

After the election results in five states, speculations are being made on the names of the Chief Ministers. While it is almost certain that Revanth Reddy will become the Chief Minister in Telangana, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, suspense will remain on who the BJP will make its Chief Minister till the names are announced.

In this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE, senior journalists and political experts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi believe that BJP can go with its old face. However, he believes that BJP can find an alternative to Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh.

Besides, our experts also believe that Congress's defeat in three states is probably a good sign for Rahul Gandhi.

Watch the full episode...